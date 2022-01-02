2022 RORC Transatlantic Race starting Saturday 8 January

The Royal Ocean Racing Club, in association with the International Maxi Association (IMA) and the Yacht Club de France are making final preparations for the 2022 RORC Transatlantic Race starting on Saturday 8 January 2022.

The longest race in the RORC Season’s Points Championship has attracted a record 30-boat entry in the epic 3,000nm race across the Atlantic Ocean and battles are predicted throughout the fleet.

Starting from Lanzarote, the teams will be based at two Calero Marinas – Puerto Calero and Marina Lanzarote, and are racing to Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina in Grenada.

The Magnificent Seven – MOCRA Class

The latest entry for the seven strong MOCRA Class is a brand-new British Gunboat 68 Tosca, which includes Alex Thomson and Neal McDonald on the team sheet.

Jason Carroll’s Argo (USA), Giovanni Soldini’s Maserati (ITA), Peter Cunningham’s PowerPlay (CAY) and Antoine Rabaste’s Ultim’Emotion 2 (FRA) are all favourites to be the first to finish the race.

The RORC Transatlantic Race Multihull Record is 5 days 22 hrs 46 mins 03 secs (2015 – Lloyd Thornburg’s Phaedo 3, skippered by Brian Thompson).

Comanche favourite for the IMA Trophy – Monohull Line Honours

The firm favourite for 2022 Monohull line honours and the IMA Trophy is the 100ft Maxi Comanche, skippered by Mitch Booth. With solid trade winds and no major equipment failures, Comanche has the potential to smash the race record.

The RORC Transatlantic Race Monohull Record is 10 days 05 hrs 47 mins 11 secs (2018 – Pier Luigi Loro Piana’s 130ft Supermaxi My Song).

The Ultimate Prize – RORC Transatlantic Race Trophy

Twenty-three teams, including Comanche, have the opportunity to take the ultimate prize for the best corrected time under IRC and to lift the RORC Transatlantic Race Trophy.

Three Volvo 70s will be racing: L4 Trifork with Dutchman Bouwe Bekking at the helm, HYPR with German skipper Jens Lindner, and I Love Poland skippered by Grzegorz Baranowski. The Austrian Ocean Race Project’s VO65 Sisi, skippered by Gerwin Jansen, makes up a quartet of teams that have the potential to match race across the Atlantic.

The latest entries for the race include Shahid Hamid’s British Swan 58 OMII, a brand-new Juan Kouyoumdjian design, and the Hinckley Sou’wester 52 Diana with Dutch skipper Carlo Vroon.

Read more here for full Stats and Facts . . .

