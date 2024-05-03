Antigua Yacht Club Marina Women’s Race Day

Racing at Antigua Sailing Week continued with Antigua Yacht Club Marina (AYCM) Women’s Race Day.

One hundred and ninety women are racing at the 55th edition of Antigua Sailing Week, representing over a quarter of the sailors competing. 75% of the 88 boat fleet have women on board for the famous regatta.

Antiguan sailor Junella King has been very much in the limelight since victory with Maiden in the McIntyre Ocean Globe Race. Junella returned to Antigua for AYCM Women’s Race Day at Antigua Sailing Week.

She started sailing at the National Sailing Academy in 2015 and became a dinghy instructor in 2019. Junella joined the Maiden Factor after meeting Tracy Edwards in 2021. Racing on Maiden, she became the youngest black women to navigate around Cape Horn.

Antigua Sailing Week President, Alison Sly-Adams welcomed Junella King to the stage on AYCM Women’s Race Day. To a huge ovation, Junella accepted the award for Inspirational Woman in Sailing; being presented with a Locman Italy timepiece.

After three days of gentle conditions, the trade winds were in for AYCM Women’s Race Day. White horses were speckled across both spectacular race courses, with 17 knots from the east piping up to over 20 knots in the gusts. As the penultimate day of racing at Antigua Sailing Week, contenders for class honours are beginning to emerge.



Congratulations to all of the provisional race winners on AYCM Women’s Race Day:

Wavewalker, Clippers Ship Doub 6, Pepsi Zéro–Montebello, Dawn Treader, Team Budget Marine, Assuage, Credit Mutuel Jivaro, RYU, Absolute Properties Blue Peter, Imagine of Falmouth, Strada Geothermal Escapado, Caccia alla Volpe, Cricket, Botero, Cachucha, Culebra KH+P, Braque-KH+P, Barbuda KH+P, Jabberwock, Simplicity Dragon, Donna, and Team Budget Marine Oozlumbird.

For more information about Antigua Sailing Week including racing, watching the action and the fun-packed shoreside entertainment, visit the official website: www.sailingweek.com