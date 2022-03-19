J Class day 2 – Velsheda take lead at Saint Barth’s Bucket

After two days of racing for the J Class at the Saint Barth’s Bucket, Velsheda now lead on six points



On the opening day Hanuman, Ranger and Velsheda took part in two windward leeward contests, none of the crews escaped unscathed, all suffering some kind of misadventure or breakdown.

Most unfortunate was Ranger – in the crew’s first race together and the new owner’s first every proper yacht race – a mechanical failure to a primary winch required them to retire after starting the second race.

Hanuman won the first race, correcting out to 19 seconds ahead of Ranger with Velsheda in third. Velsheda then won the second race, correcting out to 2min 11sec ahead of Hanuman, with Ranger retiring.

On Friday, day 2 of the regatta, the debutant Ranger team were back on the water and won their first race together at the Saint Barth’s Bucket.

This was a 25nm counter-clockwise passage round the island.

Ranger remained clear of the fray a spirited tussle at times between Hanuman and Velsheda – and pushed hard from behind to save their time on the leading, faster rated duo.

As the two leaders passed the rocky Petits Groupers islets, Hanuman did not give enough room to inside boat Velsheda and was penalised. The incident between the two, and the consequent penalty turns, allowed the slower rated Ranger to close down on the leaders.

From there Ranger sailed clean to win their first race, a welcome compensation after having to sit out yesterday’s second race due to a winch failure.

Hanuman were subsequently disqualified for the incident and drop to third overall, tied with Ranger on seven points while Velsheda now lead on six points thanks to their 3rd,1st and 3rd place finishes.

