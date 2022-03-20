ILCA Europe Cup at Puerto Pollensa – Final Results

Kairulnizam Mohd-Affendi of Malaysia finished the ILCA 7 men’s Europe Cup at Puerto Pollensa. Mallorca, with a 14 point lead.

Mohd-Affendi took five race wins and did not need to sail the final race. In second was Agustin Vidal of Argentina and third Gonzalo Suarez of Spain.

Elena Vorobeva of Croatia won the womens ILCA 6 event, finishing one point ahead of Emma Plasschert of Belgium with Maria Erdi of Hungary in third place.

Winner of the ILCA 4 event was Adriana Castro of Spain.

The Porta Pollensa Europa Cup event, in the north of Mallorca, was also a pre-event for the the 51 Trofeo Princesa Sofia Mallorca Regatta, which starts on Thursday 31 March from Palma in the south of Mallorca.

Russian and Belarusian competitors have been excluded from the Trofeo Princesa Sofia event.

ILCA 7 Men – Europe Cup Puerto Pollensa – Final Leaders (29 entries)

1st MAS 214989 Khairulnizam MOHD AFENDY 1 1 1 1 3 1 4 DNC – – 12 pts

2nd ARG 211570 Agustin VIDAL 6 8 -12 4 2 3 1 2 – – 26 pts

3rd ESP 217999 Gonzalo SUAREZ PEREZ -9 4 2 7 6 5 2 1 – – 27 pts

4th POL 215006 Michal KRASODOMSKI 5 6 6 3 -12 2 3 5 – – 30 pts

5th CAN 211412 Ben FLOWER 8 3 10 2 4 8 -11 4 – – 39 pts

6th NOR 219646 Olai HAGLAND 3 2 3 10 7 7 -16 12 – – 44 pts

7th NOR 213131 Theodor MIDDELTHON 2 9 4 6 5 6 12 -14 – – 44 pts

8th ESP 218277 Mario PLOMER QUIROGA 4 DNC 5 8 8 12 6 8 – – 51 pts

9th CAN 218332 Luke RUITENBERG 12 5 DNC 5 1 DNC 5 7 – – 65 pts

10th ESP 215314 Pep CAZADOR RIBERA 11 7 8 -14 11 10 13 9 – – 69 pts

ILCA 6 Women – Europe Cup Puerto Pollensa – Final Leaders (80 entries)

1st CRO 211950 Elena VOROBEVA 1 1 1 4 3 -7 1 3 – – 14 pts

2nd BEL 211552 Emma PLASSCHAERT UFD 1 1 2 1 7 2 1 – – 15 pts

3rd HUN 211511 Maria ERDI 2 3 4 2 1 1 3 -12 – – 16 pts

4th USA 211540 Charlotte ROSE 2 3 3 1 4 2 -10 2 – – 17 pts

5th GER 218415 Hannah ANDERSSOHN 3 2 3 4 3 2 6 -7 – – 23 pts

6th ESP 211491 Ana MONCADA SÁNCHEZ 8 7 2 7 7 6 4 -13 – – 41 pts

7th ESP 216104 Cristina PUJOL BAJO 7 5 7 9 4 5 5 -25 – – 42 pts

8th CYP 220462 Marilena MAKRI 11 6 5 3 6 3 -19 10 – – 44 pts

9th IRL 189211 Jonathan O SHAUGHNESSY 8 9 8 6 5 4 -22 6 – – 46 pts

10th ESP 219860 Martina REINO CACHO 6 8 9 6 6 5 8 -20 – – 48 pts

Full results available here . . .