ILCA Europe Cup at Puerto Pollensa – Final Results

Kairulnizam Mohd-Affendi of Malaysia finished the ILCA 7 men’s Europe Cup at Puerto Pollensa. Mallorca, with a 14 point lead.
Mohd-Affendi took five race wins and did not need to sail the final race. In second was Agustin Vidal of Argentina and third Gonzalo Suarez of Spain.
Elena Vorobeva of Croatia won the womens ILCA 6 event, finishing one point ahead of Emma Plasschert of Belgium with Maria Erdi of Hungary in third place.
Winner of the ILCA 4 event was Adriana Castro of Spain.
The Porta Pollensa Europa Cup event, in the north of Mallorca, was also a pre-event for the the 51 Trofeo Princesa Sofia Mallorca Regatta, which starts on Thursday 31 March from Palma in the south of Mallorca.
Russian and Belarusian competitors have been excluded from the Trofeo Princesa Sofia event.
ILCA 7 Men – Europe Cup Puerto Pollensa – Final Leaders (29 entries)
1st MAS 214989 Khairulnizam MOHD AFENDY 1 1 1 1 3 1 4 DNC – – 12 pts
2nd ARG 211570 Agustin VIDAL 6 8 -12 4 2 3 1 2 – – 26 pts
3rd ESP 217999 Gonzalo SUAREZ PEREZ -9 4 2 7 6 5 2 1 – – 27 pts
4th POL 215006 Michal KRASODOMSKI 5 6 6 3 -12 2 3 5 – – 30 pts
5th CAN 211412 Ben FLOWER 8 3 10 2 4 8 -11 4 – – 39 pts
6th NOR 219646 Olai HAGLAND 3 2 3 10 7 7 -16 12 – – 44 pts
7th NOR 213131 Theodor MIDDELTHON 2 9 4 6 5 6 12 -14 – – 44 pts
8th ESP 218277 Mario PLOMER QUIROGA 4 DNC 5 8 8 12 6 8 – – 51 pts
9th CAN 218332 Luke RUITENBERG 12 5 DNC 5 1 DNC 5 7 – – 65 pts
10th ESP 215314 Pep CAZADOR RIBERA 11 7 8 -14 11 10 13 9 – – 69 pts
ILCA 6 Women – Europe Cup Puerto Pollensa – Final Leaders (80 entries)
1st CRO 211950 Elena VOROBEVA 1 1 1 4 3 -7 1 3 – – 14 pts
2nd BEL 211552 Emma PLASSCHAERT UFD 1 1 2 1 7 2 1 – – 15 pts
3rd HUN 211511 Maria ERDI 2 3 4 2 1 1 3 -12 – – 16 pts
4th USA 211540 Charlotte ROSE 2 3 3 1 4 2 -10 2 – – 17 pts
5th GER 218415 Hannah ANDERSSOHN 3 2 3 4 3 2 6 -7 – – 23 pts
6th ESP 211491 Ana MONCADA SÁNCHEZ 8 7 2 7 7 6 4 -13 – – 41 pts
7th ESP 216104 Cristina PUJOL BAJO 7 5 7 9 4 5 5 -25 – – 42 pts
8th CYP 220462 Marilena MAKRI 11 6 5 3 6 3 -19 10 – – 44 pts
9th IRL 189211 Jonathan O SHAUGHNESSY 8 9 8 6 5 4 -22 6 – – 46 pts
10th ESP 219860 Martina REINO CACHO 6 8 9 6 6 5 8 -20 – – 48 pts