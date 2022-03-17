Brass Monkey Open goes to Ollie Groves and Martin Penty

Ollie Groves and Martin Penty won the Yorkshire Dales SC Brass Monkey Open

Sailing an RS400 Ollie Groves and Martin Penty (2, 1) from the Beaver SC, finished the two races with three points and two points clear of Andrew Couch in a Phantom (3, 2).

The Norfolk Punt of Colin and Olly Murray (1, 6) took third place with seven points, with fourth the Contender of Neil Ferguson (7, 4) tied on 11 points with the Finn of Graham TIinsley (6, 5).

The postponed Yorkshire Dales SC Brass Monkey Open saw 55 entries sign up, but with a not too favourable wet and windy forecast, many were put off.

In the end, the storm passed through quicker than forecasted, giving the competitors far better conditions than expected, albeit quite shifty and gusty.

The Brass Monkey also formed round 1 of the 2022 Great British Sailing Challenge, which gives a range of extracted rankings across a variety of categories from several events.

Brass Monkey Open – Final leaders (36 entries) 13 March 2022

1st RS400 Ollie GROVES and Martin PENTY – – 2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd Phantom Andrew Couch – – 3 2 – – 5 pts

3rd Norfolk Punt Colin and Olly MURRAY – – 1 6 – – 7 pts

4th Contender Neil FERGUSON – – 7 4 – – 11 pts

5th Finn Graham TINSLEY – – 6 5 – – 11 pts

6th Radial (ILCA 6) Archie BURTON – – 4 10 – – 14 pts

7th Enterprise Steve BLACKBURN and Tim BROWNELL – – 9 7 – – 16 pts

8th Streaker Phil PRIESTLEY – – 5 12 – – 17 pts

9th Finn Dave WALKER – – 10 9 – – 19 pts

10th Solo Seve Dennison – – 8 13 – – 21 pts

11th Finn John COLEGRAVE – – 12 11 – – 23 pts

12th RS200 Stewart and Martin WALKER – – 11 15.5 – – 26.5 pts

13th RS Feva Max RAWLINSON – – 16 15.5 – – 31.5 pts

14th Laser (ILCA 7) Malcolm MARSDEN – – 24 8 – – 32 pts

15th Radial (ILCA 6) John TURLEY – – 13.5 19 – – 32.5 pts

16th LASER Neil Ashurst – – 13.5 20 – – 33.5 pts

17th RS Aero 7 Sam WALLER – – 33 3 – – 36 pts

18th RS Aero 7 Tom PENTY – – 19 17 – – 36 pts

19th RS AERO 7 Duncan De Bultz – – 18 18 – – 36 pts

20th Topper Fred BUCKLEY – – 17 22 – – 39 pts

Full results available here . . .

Next event is the Cheddar Ales Chase – Bristol Corinthian YC, 9-10 April 2022.