IOC release solidarity funds to Ukraine

International Olympic Committee releases Olympic Solidarity Funds to Ukraine

With not a lot of good news coming out of the Ukraine in their ongoing battle with the Russian war machine currently attempting to wipe out their country.

It is good to hear that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced that it will be releasing an initial $200,000 (£150,000) to support the Ukrainian Olympic community impacted by the war.

The solidary fund has been set up by the IOC, Olympic Solidarity and European Olympic Committees as well as a small task force led by Ukraine Olympic Committee President Sergey Bubka.

Three efforts have been earmarked by the IOC for an initial $200,000 including the evacuation of athletes, coaches and family members from “dangerous areas of military escalation“.

The IOC said the funding would go towards the provision of shelter and services such as transport, logistics, accommodation, nutrition, medicine and general humanitarian aid in “safer areas”, as well as expatriation where possible for athletes, coaches and families.

