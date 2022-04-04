BVI Spring Regatta – Final after five magnificent days of racing

The 49th BVI Spring Regatta & Sailing Festival came to a close on Sunday 3 April after five magnificent days of racing.

The winners in all 11 classes picked up their awards and all those who took part in this very special regatta celebrated their achievements as the sun went down and the party vibes started at the Nanny Cay Regatta Village.

In CSA-1 it was victory for Victor Wild, owner/skipper of the beautiful Botin 52 FOX, as he took five race wins over three days of racing for a clean sweep of CSA-1.

In Offshore Multihull, Greg Slyngstad, owner/driver of Fujin, the Bieker 53 racing finished first in class.



In CSA-2, the Cape 31 Arabella, took first overall. Niall Dowling who owns the boat with his wife Olivia said he’s enjoying the new boat which was raced for the first time in St Maarten just recently.

Six wins and a second place put Team McFly racing on the J-122 El Ocaso, in first overall in CSA-3.

In Performance Cruising, EH01-Global Yacht Racing, a Beneteau First 47.7, scored five race wins over three days of racing.

Team Dark Horse on Marty J/Moorings 48, racing in Bareboat 1, made a clean sweep in class with five race wins.

Seas the Daze/the Moorings 45 helmed by Florian Lienau and friends from Hamburg and Kiel, Germany, took first in Bareboat 2.

Four wins and a third firmly placed 93-year-old Robin Tattersall and his crew on Moon Rainbow/Sunsail 41 first overall in Bareboat 3. Tattersall, a BVI local, said with a smile, “It’s been great to race this week – I’m not sure how much longer I’ll be able to do this for!”

