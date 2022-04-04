Musto Skiff – Tarboton winner of Trofeo Princesa Sofía event

Andy Tarboton of South Africa was winner of the Musto Skiff Europeans event at the Princess Sofía Regatta, Mallorca.
The class completed ten races with Tarboton finishing four points ahead of Britain’s Peter Greenhalgh, with Jono Shelley completing the overall podium places.
Tarboton with three race wins, finished a point ahead of Greenhalgh, with four race wins, on overall points, but after two discards were taken took a more comfortable nett point winning margin.
Peter Greenhalgh is the 2022 European Champion.
Other race winners in the event hosted from the Club Nàutic S’Arenal were, Jono Shelley, Justo Martinez of Spain and Euan Hurter of South Africa.
The ACO 11th Musto Skiff World Championships 2022 will take place as part of Kiel Week 2022.
The Must Skiff event was completed ahead of the Olympic class racing at the Princess Sofia Regatta, which starts Monday at Palma . . . the first major Olympic classes regatta since Tokyo 2020.
Musto Skiff – Overall Regatta – 10 races, 2 discard (19 entries)
1st RSA 590 Andy TARBOTON – – 13 pts
2nd GBR 609 Peter GREENHALGH – – 17 pts
3rd GBR 566 Jono SHELLEY – – 31 pts
4th RSA 464 Euan HURTER – – 36 pts
5th GBR 593 Jamie HILTON – – 37 pts
6th GBR 623 Bruce KEEN – – 41 pts
7th SUI 415 Alexander GREIL – – 48 pts
8th ESP 596 Justo MARTÍNEZ BALAGUER – – 50 pts
9th ESP 602 Joan ROSSELLÓ GELABERT – – 58 pts
10th ESP 603 Mario BARCELO CUARTERO – – 66 pts
11th GBR 582 Paul MOLESWORTH – – 73 pts
12th GBR 594 Richard SMITH – – 82 pts
13th ESP 480 Patrick HARRIS – – 94 pts
14th GBR 605 Robbie WILSON – – 135 pts
15th GBR 376 David RICKARD – – 136 pts
16th GBR 079 Michael TEN BOKUM – – 138 pts
17th GBR 058 Paul ANDERSON – – 142 pts
18th GBR 547 Serega SAMUS – – 155 pts
19th ESP 475 Tim GOODBODY – – 160 pts
