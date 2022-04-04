Musto Skiff – Tarboton winner of Trofeo Princesa Sofía event

Andy Tarboton of South Africa was winner of the Musto Skiff Europeans event at the Princess Sofía Regatta, Mallorca.

The class completed ten races with Tarboton finishing four points ahead of Britain’s Peter Greenhalgh, with Jono Shelley completing the overall podium places.

Tarboton with three race wins, finished a point ahead of Greenhalgh, with four race wins, on overall points, but after two discards were taken took a more comfortable nett point winning margin.

Peter Greenhalgh is the 2022 European Champion.

Other race winners in the event hosted from the Club Nàutic S’Arenal were, Jono Shelley, Justo Martinez of Spain and Euan Hurter of South Africa.

The ACO 11th Musto Skiff World Championships 2022 will take place as part of Kiel Week 2022.

The Must Skiff event was completed ahead of the Olympic class racing at the Princess Sofia Regatta, which starts Monday at Palma . . . the first major Olympic classes regatta since Tokyo 2020.

Musto Skiff – Overall Regatta – 10 races, 2 discard (19 entries)

1st RSA 590 Andy TARBOTON – – 13 pts

2nd GBR 609 Peter GREENHALGH – – 17 pts

3rd GBR 566 Jono SHELLEY – – 31 pts

4th RSA 464 Euan HURTER – – 36 pts

5th GBR 593 Jamie HILTON – – 37 pts

6th GBR 623 Bruce KEEN – – 41 pts

7th SUI 415 Alexander GREIL – – 48 pts

8th ESP 596 Justo MARTÍNEZ BALAGUER – – 50 pts

9th ESP 602 Joan ROSSELLÓ GELABERT – – 58 pts

10th ESP 603 Mario BARCELO CUARTERO – – 66 pts

11th GBR 582 Paul MOLESWORTH – – 73 pts

12th GBR 594 Richard SMITH – – 82 pts

13th ESP 480 Patrick HARRIS – – 94 pts

14th GBR 605 Robbie WILSON – – 135 pts

15th GBR 376 David RICKARD – – 136 pts

16th GBR 079 Michael TEN BOKUM – – 138 pts

17th GBR 058 Paul ANDERSON – – 142 pts

18th GBR 547 Serega SAMUS – – 155 pts

19th ESP 475 Tim GOODBODY – – 160 pts

