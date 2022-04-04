Princess Sofia Regatta – Day 1 of racing for ILCA, 470 and iQFoils

Day 1 of the Princess Sofia Regatta, Mallorca, kicked off Monday with the ILCA, 470 and iQFoil events.

Strong, gusty offshore breezes pumped up to well over 25kts at times to provide a stiff test for the debuting iQFOiL mens and womens foiling windsurfing classes and the mixed 470 dinghy class.

In the new mixed 470 event, Giacomo Ferrari and Bianca Caruso ITA (2, 1) are tied for the lead with Jordi Xammer and Nora Brugman ESP (1, 2). In third place are Nia Jerwood and Conor Nichlas AUS (1, 5).

Best placed British crew are Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr (7, 6) in 13th place. Martin Wrigley and Eilidh McIntyre (22, 9) are in 30th place.

A great start for the Brits in the men’s IQ Foil, filling the first three places after four races.

Sam Sills won three of his four flight races to lead from Finn Hawkins (2, 1, 3) with Andrew Brown (4, 2, 1) in third place. Nicolo Renna ITA (3, 3, 2) leads the chasing pack.

In the women’s IQ Foil, Hélène Noesmoen FRA (2, 2, 1) leads from Pilar Lamadrid ESP (1, 1, 4) with Shachar Reshef ISR (3, 1, 3) and Daniela Peleg ISR (2, 3, 2) tied in third place after four races.

Best of the Brits is Saskia Sills (9, 6, 6) inseventh and Emma Wilson (14, 10, 7) in tenth overall.

Pavlos Kontides CYP took both wins in his Laser flight races to lead from Britain’s Mike Beckettt (2, 1) and Philipp Buhl (1, 2) of France.

Other top ten British places went to Elliot Hanson (5, 3) in seventh and Sam Whaley (9, 1) in tenth overall.

After the first flight races in the women’s Radial, Mária Érdi HUN leads from Maxime Jonker NED and Sarah Douglas CAN.

Britain’s Hannah Snellgrove finished third in her flight and is fifth overall.

Tuesday the 49er, 49erFX, Nacra and Formula Kite classes join the racing.

IQ Foil Women – After 4 races, 1 discard (101 entries)

1st FRA 57 Hélène NOESMOEN -17 2 2 1 – – 5 pts

2nd ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID TRUEBA 1 1 -14 4 – – 6 pts

3rd ISR 351 Shachar RESHEF -3 3 1 3 – – 7 pts

4th ISR 2 Daniela PELEG 2 -4 3 2 – – 7 pts

5th ISR 7 Maya MORRIS 5 9 -13 5 – – 19 pts

6th ISR 390 Sharon KANTOR 6 8 5 DNC – – 19 pts

Best GBR:

7th GBR 956 Saskia SILLS 9 6 -32 6 – – 21 pts

10th GBR 7 Emma WILSON -14 10 7 14 – – 31 pts

IQ Foil Men – After 4 races, 1 discard (101 entries)

1st GBR 60 Samuel SILLS 1 1 UFD 1 – – 3 pts

2nd GBR 19 Finn HAWKINS 2 1 -9 3 – – 6 pts

3rd GBR 360 Andrew BROWN 4 2 1 -6 – – 7 pts

4th ITA 150 Nicolò RENNA 3 -7 3 2 – – 8 pts

5th ESP 4 Tomás VIEITO COBIÁN 2 -8 2 6 – – 10 pts

6th FRA 56 Louis GIARD 5 5 -7 1 – – 11 pts

ILCA 6 Radial – After 1 race ( entries)

1st HUN 211551 Mária ÉRDI – – 1 pts

1st NED 218738 Maxime JONKER – – 1 pts

3rd CAN 220403 Sarah DOUGLAS – – 2 pts

3rd FRA 212730 Pernelle MICHON – – 2 pts

5th GBR 218716 Hannah SNELLGROVE – – 3 pts

5th NED 219689 Mirthe AKKERMAN – – 3 pts

ILCA 7 Laser – After 2 races (165 entries)

1st CYP 212431 Pavlos KONTIDES 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT 2 1 – – 3 pts

3rd GER 191131 Philipp BUHL 1 2 – – 3 pts

4th FRA 219399 Jean-Baptiste Bernaz BERNAZ 3 2 – – 5 pts

5th CRO 212013 Tonči STIPANOVIC 1 5 – – 6 pts

6th NED 218399 Niels BROEKHUIZEN 2 6 – – 8 pts

Other GBR:

7th GBR 215613 Elliot HANSON 5 3 – – 8 pts

10th GBR 220775 Sam WHALEY 9 1 – – 10 pts

470 Mixed – After 2 races (66 entries)

1st ITA 3 Giacomo FERRARI and Bianca CARUSO 2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN 1 2 – – 3 pts

3rd AUS 5 Nia JERWOOD and Conor NICHOLAS 1 5 – – 6 pts

4th GER 10 Luise WANSER and Philipp AUTENRIETH 4 3 – – 7 pts

5th FRA 3 Kevin PEPONNET and Aloise RETORNAZ 6 2 – – 8 pts

6th ISR 15 Nitai HASSON and Noa LASRY 8 1 – – 9 pts

Best GBR:

13th GBR 11 Vita HEATHCOTE and Ryan ORR 7 6 – – 13 pts

