Princess Sofia Regatta – Day 1 of racing for ILCA, 470 and iQFoils

Day 1 of the Princess Sofia Regatta, Mallorca, kicked off Monday with the ILCA, 470 and iQFoil events.
Strong, gusty offshore breezes pumped up to well over 25kts at times to provide a stiff test for the debuting iQFOiL mens and womens foiling windsurfing classes and the mixed 470 dinghy class.
In the new mixed 470 event, Giacomo Ferrari and Bianca Caruso ITA (2, 1) are tied for the lead with Jordi Xammer and Nora Brugman ESP (1, 2). In third place are Nia Jerwood and Conor Nichlas AUS (1, 5).
Best placed British crew are Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr (7, 6) in 13th place. Martin Wrigley and Eilidh McIntyre (22, 9) are in 30th place.
A great start for the Brits in the men’s IQ Foil, filling the first three places after four races.
Sam Sills won three of his four flight races to lead from Finn Hawkins (2, 1, 3) with Andrew Brown (4, 2, 1) in third place. Nicolo Renna ITA (3, 3, 2) leads the chasing pack.
In the women’s IQ Foil, Hélène Noesmoen FRA (2, 2, 1) leads from Pilar Lamadrid ESP (1, 1, 4) with Shachar Reshef ISR (3, 1, 3) and Daniela Peleg ISR (2, 3, 2) tied in third place after four races.
Best of the Brits is Saskia Sills (9, 6, 6) inseventh and Emma Wilson (14, 10, 7) in tenth overall.
Pavlos Kontides CYP took both wins in his Laser flight races to lead from Britain’s Mike Beckettt (2, 1) and Philipp Buhl (1, 2) of France.
Other top ten British places went to Elliot Hanson (5, 3) in seventh and Sam Whaley (9, 1) in tenth overall.
After the first flight races in the women’s Radial, Mária Érdi HUN leads from Maxime Jonker NED and Sarah Douglas CAN.
Britain’s Hannah Snellgrove finished third in her flight and is fifth overall.
Tuesday the 49er, 49erFX, Nacra and Formula Kite classes join the racing.
IQ Foil Women – After 4 races, 1 discard (101 entries)
1st FRA 57 Hélène NOESMOEN -17 2 2 1 – – 5 pts
2nd ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID TRUEBA 1 1 -14 4 – – 6 pts
3rd ISR 351 Shachar RESHEF -3 3 1 3 – – 7 pts
4th ISR 2 Daniela PELEG 2 -4 3 2 – – 7 pts
5th ISR 7 Maya MORRIS 5 9 -13 5 – – 19 pts
6th ISR 390 Sharon KANTOR 6 8 5 DNC – – 19 pts
Best GBR:
7th GBR 956 Saskia SILLS 9 6 -32 6 – – 21 pts
10th GBR 7 Emma WILSON -14 10 7 14 – – 31 pts
IQ Foil Men – After 4 races, 1 discard (101 entries)
1st GBR 60 Samuel SILLS 1 1 UFD 1 – – 3 pts
2nd GBR 19 Finn HAWKINS 2 1 -9 3 – – 6 pts
3rd GBR 360 Andrew BROWN 4 2 1 -6 – – 7 pts
4th ITA 150 Nicolò RENNA 3 -7 3 2 – – 8 pts
5th ESP 4 Tomás VIEITO COBIÁN 2 -8 2 6 – – 10 pts
6th FRA 56 Louis GIARD 5 5 -7 1 – – 11 pts
ILCA 6 Radial – After 1 race ( entries)
1st HUN 211551 Mária ÉRDI – – 1 pts
1st NED 218738 Maxime JONKER – – 1 pts
3rd CAN 220403 Sarah DOUGLAS – – 2 pts
3rd FRA 212730 Pernelle MICHON – – 2 pts
5th GBR 218716 Hannah SNELLGROVE – – 3 pts
5th NED 219689 Mirthe AKKERMAN – – 3 pts
ILCA 7 Laser – After 2 races (165 entries)
1st CYP 212431 Pavlos KONTIDES 1 1 – – 2 pts
2nd GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT 2 1 – – 3 pts
3rd GER 191131 Philipp BUHL 1 2 – – 3 pts
4th FRA 219399 Jean-Baptiste Bernaz BERNAZ 3 2 – – 5 pts
5th CRO 212013 Tonči STIPANOVIC 1 5 – – 6 pts
6th NED 218399 Niels BROEKHUIZEN 2 6 – – 8 pts
Other GBR:
7th GBR 215613 Elliot HANSON 5 3 – – 8 pts
10th GBR 220775 Sam WHALEY 9 1 – – 10 pts
470 Mixed – After 2 races (66 entries)
1st ITA 3 Giacomo FERRARI and Bianca CARUSO 2 1 – – 3 pts
2nd ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN 1 2 – – 3 pts
3rd AUS 5 Nia JERWOOD and Conor NICHOLAS 1 5 – – 6 pts
4th GER 10 Luise WANSER and Philipp AUTENRIETH 4 3 – – 7 pts
5th FRA 3 Kevin PEPONNET and Aloise RETORNAZ 6 2 – – 8 pts
6th ISR 15 Nitai HASSON and Noa LASRY 8 1 – – 9 pts
Best GBR:
13th GBR 11 Vita HEATHCOTE and Ryan ORR 7 6 – – 13 pts
