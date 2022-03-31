World Sailing is on the move again

World Sailing is finally moving to new London premises



Back in November 2021 we reported that World Sailing were trying to terminate the lease on the Paddington, London office and move to a smaller office space forecast to provide a saving of £420,000 per annum.

David Graham, chief executive of World Sailing, has now told insidethegames that sailings governing body had left its Paddington headquarters and was in the process of securing a new London premises as it looks to keep its finances under control.

While remaining in London the move is expected to slash the actual costs (rent, rates, utilities and services) to under £170,000 per annum, compared to current costs which are around £590,000 per annum.

World Sailing is expected to finalise the contract on the new offices for mid-May.

The World Sailing London Office at the time of their move there in January 2017

World Sailing relocated from Southampton to London in January 2017 to quote – ‘A location that enabled World Sailing’s members and stakeholders ease of access to the new facility and allowed international diversity with a high quality, multilingual employment base.’

Despite dismissing the negative comments at the time and desperately attempting to justify the location in one of the most expensive cities in the world. World Sailing has now bowed to that criticism and found that they can exist in a smaller area.

Unfortunately, that moment of madness cost the members some £2.1 million.

