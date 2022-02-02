World Sailing release new look website

World Sailing finally release new look website

The World Sailing website has a new look and hopefully an improved format/logic to guide users to the massive amount of data it contains.

As the main communication channel for ‘sailings world governing body‘ the old website had dissolved into a jumbled collection of poorly linked content, updated to no apparent schedule, which during the Covid pandemic just about ground to a halt.

The new layout maintains the slider feature-header and follows the now familiar grid format to introduce the main content sections, with continual scrolling re-loads making all main content graphically available from the front page for mobile users.

In depth content is then presented in a mostly full page format, again recognising that the vast majority of access will be via pad and smartphone.

At the recent 2021 Annual Conference World Sailing presented a Finance Report which prioritised the allocation of resources and cash over the three years (2022-2024) for investment in Participation and Development, Technical services, IT and Website development, and the staff resources to deliver these services.

The release of the rebuilt website had been expected following the final payment of £65,887 to the developers in January, although total cost was not indicated.

In addition the recent financial report (2022 – 2024) included a provision of £110,000 in 2022 for Capital expenditure to integrate key processes with the website, which will cover services being delivered by the Technical & Offshore team and the Race Officials management team.

Finance also indicated an additional planned spend of £488,576 for Website maintenance between 2021 to 2024.

In addition, over the same period a total of £4,762,451 is allocated for Commercial: Digital Comms, Marketing, and Broadcasts for Events.

The website was developed by digital sports agency Sotic who have handled World Sailing’s digital requirements for Olympics and Paralympics since 2007.

