29er Winter Championship – Peters and Bradley by a whisker

Olly Peters and Ben Bradley of Hayling Island SC Ben O’Shaughnessy and James Dwyer Matthews, Royal Cork YC Ben Mueller and Sam Webb, Hayling Island SC

Olly Peters and Ben Bradley took the 29er Winter Championship on count-back after finishing the event at Grafham Water SC, tied on 13 points with Ben O’Shaughnessy and James Dwyer Matthews.

1st Juniors were Rob Mawdsley and Ollie Mears, 1st females Emily Conan and Lauren O’Callaghan, and 1st mixed team Annabelle Vines and Raulf Berry.

Overall it was a great event, even though day 1 racing was cancelled, with the boats about to launch, due to the 25 knots of breeze.

Day 2 thus started early, and racing kicked off straight away, in the hope of getting in as many races as possible. In the event five races were completed.

Freddie Westwell and Freddie Lonsdale took the opening race honours, then the Irish pairing of Ben O’Shaughnessy and James Dwyer Matthews took race 2.

Race 3 was a warning shot from Peters and Bradley, then race 4 went to another Irish team, Clementine and Nathan Van Steenberge, leaving everything depending on the fifth and final race.

This was a big win for Mueller and Webb, but Peters and Bradley with a seventh and O’Shaughnessy and Matthews with a third were tied for the overall win . . . which went to Olly Peters and Ben Bradley.

29er Winter Championships – Final Leaders after 5 races (48 entries)

1st GBR 3081 OLLY PETERS and BEN BRADLEY 5 2 1 5 -7 – – 13

2nd IRL 2165 BEN O SHAUGHNESSY and JAMES DWYER MATTHEWS -13 1 3 4 5 – – 13

3rd GBR 12 BEN MUELLER and SAM WEBB -7 6 6 6 1 – – 19

4th GBR 2736 CHARLIE GRAN and SAM JONES 16 3 -26 2 3 – – 24

5th GBR 3079 ANNABELLE VINES and RAULF BERRY 2 11 8 -16 4 – – 25

6th IRL 873 CLEMENTINE and NATHAN VAN STEENBERGE 20 -49 5 1 8 – – 34

7th IRL 3131 EMILY CONAN and LAUREN O CALLAGHAN 4 10 10 -26 17 – – 41

8th GBR 3007 ROB MAWDSLEY and OLLIE MEARS 25 -30 2 7 9 – – 43

9th GBR 2849 FINIAN MORRIS and OSCAR MORGAN-HARRIS 6 12 -23 13 12 – – 43

10th GBR 2937 WILL PANK and BRYCE SURGUY -28 7 18 10 10 – – 45

11th GBR 2966 SANTI SESTO-COSBY and LEO WILKINSON 14 14 -49 17 2 – – 47

12th GBR 3085 DERIN SOYER and EWAN PLOWDEN-WARDLAW 3 23 11 11 -28 – – 48

13th GBR 2433 JAMIE WILKINSON and JAMIE GATEHOUSE 12 18 -34 8 11 – – 49

14th GBR 2898 JAMES CROSSLEY and NOAH FITZGERALD 21 15 -24 12 6 – – 54

15th GBR 2826 OLLIE VINES and KUBA STAITE 9 -49 16 21 13 – – 59

Full results available here . . .