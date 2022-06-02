Hempel World Cup – Olympic classes turn-out for Day 2

Day 2 of the Hempel World Cup Series Allianz Regatta saw nine Olympic sailing classes take to Dutch waters.

Leaders after Day 2:

ILCA 6 – Ecem Guzel (TUR)

iQFOil Men – Max Castelein (NED)

iQFOil Women – Lilian de Geus (NED)

49er Men – Bart Lambriex and Floris van der Werken (NED)

49erFX Women – Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz (NED) and Olivia Price and Evie Haseldine (AUS)

Nacra 17 Mixed – Laila van der Meer and Bjarne Bouwer (NED)

470 Mixed – Elena Berta and Jacopo Izzo (ITA)

KiteFoil Women – Annelous Lammerts (NED)

KiteFoil Men – Gomez Benoit (FRA)

British compeitiors struggled to make any impression in the few events they are competing in at the Dutch World Cup event.

In the 49erFX event Hannah Bristwo and Anna Carpenter are in 15th place after four races.

James Peters and Fynn Sterritt are 24th in the 49er after four of their flight races.

In the ILCA 6, Matilda Nicholls is 34th after three races.

No British entries for the Nacra 17, 470, Kitefoil or IQFOiL classes. The ILCA 7 class is not racing here.

The forecast is looking light for Thursday, but the plan is for more qualifying races in all nine Olympic fleets.

Full results available here . . .

