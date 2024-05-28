Yachting NZ accused of mishandling Olympic yachting selections

Yachting New Zealand is accused of mishandling its Olympic selections after one of its top crews was named despite failing to meet the required performance standard.

Prior to being named in the Games team last month, the duo had recorded just one top 10 result at a major international regatta in two-and-a-half seasons, a sixth in 2023. It is understood selectors relied heavily on this result, despite it not being an official selection regatta.

Yachting NZ has long maintained a cloak of secrecy around how it selects its athletes for the Olympic Games – and sailors wishing to be considered for the pinnacle event must agree to keep it confidential.

An over-the-top authoritarian policy that erodes the organization’s credibility and seems at odds with the Olympic principles of excellence, respect and friendship.



In a brief statement provided to RNZ, Yachting NZ boss David Abercrombie said the organisation does not publicly comment on individual nominations, but all sailors and crews were selected in line with its policies. The nomination of athletes “follows a rigorous process led by an independent panel with a wealth of sailing expertise and experience”.

Full report by Dana Johannsen, Radio New Zealand here . . .