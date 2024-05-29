Nautor Swan launch the ClubSwan 28 gateway to high-performance racing

Nautor Swan announce the launch their ClubSwan 28 OD, designed for optimal performance in varied conditions, particularly medium/light winds.

Crafted by Juan Kouyoumdjian and crewed by four/five, this pure One Design vessel is engineered for simplicity without compromising performance, complemented by a carbon mast and no backstay.

The latest addition to the ClubSwan series will make its debut at the 22nd edition of the Rolex Swan Cup in Porto Cervo (ITA) 15 to 21 Sept. 2024.

Following that event, the fleet will reconvene at the end of October for an event dedicated to this new model: the ClubSwan Invitational Sardinia Challenge, to be held at the Marina di Villasimius in Sardinia, 31 Oct to 3 Nov.

The deck layout prioritises safety and efficiency, featuring a clean cockpit for fun racing.

A full kite retrieve system, complete with a sliding hatch on the bow, enhances ease of operation during races.

Thanks to its lifting keel and dimensions, the ClubSwan 28 is easily trailered and rigged within hours, offering unparalleled convenience without requiring specialised permits.

Its sail plan, comprising a mainsail, jib, AP kite, and reaching kite, ensures formidable power and versatility on the water.

The rig concept exhibits simplicity, with a single movement allowing rig adjustment through a straightforward hydraulic system.

Mast bend and headstay tension are effortlessly synchronised without the need for a backstay, thanks to the innovative shroud configuration.

The jewels in the crown of the ClubSwan Racing calendar are the Rolex Swan Cup, organised by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda (Porto Cervo), the Swan One Design Worlds and The Nations Trophy, dedicated to the Swan One Design yachts (ClubSwan 28, ClubSwan 36, ClubSwan 42, ClubSwan 43, ClubSwan 50).