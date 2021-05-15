Alex Thomson returns to racing with the Fastnet Race

British sailing team Alex Thomson Racing will begin their 2021 competitive season with the Fastnet Race on 8 August 2021.

Three months out from the start of the prestigious race, the team this week returned their IMOCA 60 yacht, HUGO BOSS, to the water, with training set to commence in the coming days.

Sailing onboard HUGO BOSS, Thomson – joined for the double-handed race by a co-skipper yet to be decided by his team – will aim to better his previous second place finish in the race.



“The boat has had a full inspection, NDT and service, and two new rudders installed” said Skipper Thomson. “Restrictions here in the UK due to the pandemic have meant that we’ve worked at a steady pace to keep our team safe. Now, with the work complete and restrictions set to ease, we’re looking forward to getting back out there to train again”.

The 695 nautical mile Fastnet Race will begin on Sunday 8 August from Cowes, UK with a record 450+ boats – across multiple classes – set to compete.

The fleet will sail via the Fastnet Rock off south west Ireland and will finish, for the first time in the race’s 96-year history, in Cherbourg, France.

