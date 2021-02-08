Alex Thomson and Hugo Boss return to home base in UK

In a final coda to his Vendee Globe race, Alex Thomson slipped into his home base at Haslar Marina, in Portsmouth Harbour, having sailed close to 8,000nm from Cape Town onboard the HUGO BOSS boat.

After departing from Cape Town last month – following his retirement from the Vendée Glob, the skipper and his crew of three spent close to four weeks at sea, delivering the IMOCA racing yacht safely back to port.



The ocean racing team will now undertake a routine service of the yacht on the UK’s south coast before announcing their plans for 2021 and beyond.

Thomson commented, “For me now, I’ll go home and spend some time with my family. HUGO BOSS will come out of the water and go into a service, which shouldn’t take long. No major issues to report, apart from a bit of a tidy up of the repair I’ve done and then we’ll be back in the water very soon.”

“I know a lot of you have been asking what’s next for me and the team. Well, there’s a lot to think about. There are a lot of opportunities and I’ll be sitting down with my team over the next few weeks to talk about it. So as soon as I know . . . you’ll know!”

