Thomson to carry out Structural Repair work to Hugo Boss

Alex Thomson is carrying out repair work to Hugo Boss while positioned 875 nautical miles east of Rio de Janeiro, with the boat turned downwind and drifting at less than four knots.

Ross Daniel, Technical Director at Alex Thomson Racing gave an update to the media this morning . . .

During a routine inspection Alex spotted what he believed to be some structural damage in the bow area of the boat.

Further inspection has revealed some structural damage to a longitudinal beam at the front of the boat.

The damage appears to be isolated to that area alone. It is as yet unclear what caused this damage. There have been no incidents of concern onboard the boat during the race so far.

Alex has now put the boat into a safe position to manage the sea state in order to reduce movement onboard while he carries out the repair.

He has all the necessary materials onboard, a detailed plan to follow, and a team of world class engineers advising him. We are therefore confident in his ability to complete the repair.

The objective is to carry out the necessary repair swiftly and effectively, in order to minimise the miles lost and resume racing again.

Vendée Globe leader Thomas Ruyant (LInkedOut) carried out a Mast Climb in a busy night.

Since the start he was lacking a halyard which has been jammed at the top of the mast. So the skipper climbed the 28 metre rig so he can change downwind sails.

The LinkedOut skipper had been waiting for several days for the right moment to carry out these important repairs before he descends into the southern latitudes.

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 15 – Sun 22 Nov – Updated 14:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 19,676 nm to finish

2nd FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 23 nm

3rd GBR Alex Thomson – HUGO BOSS – 171 nm – damaged, drifting at 3 knots

4th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 278 nm

5th FRA Kevin Escoffier – PRB – 293 nm

6th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 334 nm

7th FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 337 nm

8th FRA Sebastien Simon – ARKEA PAPREC – 361 nm

9th FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 363 nm

10th GBR Sam Davies – INITIATIVES-COEUR – 410 nm

11th FRA Benjamin Dutreux – OMIA – Water Family – 627 nm

Other GBR:

20th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 1805 nm

27th GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 2107 nm

Retired: Nicolas Troussel

