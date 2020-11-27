Vendee Globe – Hugo Boss reduced to one rudder

Alex Thomson has reported that HUGO BOSS sustained damage to the starboard rudder around 19:00 hrs UTC this Friday evening.

His technical team immediately advised Thomson to disconnect the rudder to regain steerage.

He now has control of HUGO BOSS with one rudder, and is safe and in no danger onboard.

The team is working to assess the extent of the damage. A further update will be released on Saturday 28 November.

Thomson is racing in 12th position and was doing around 14 knots in an easterly direction on the 21hrs TU position report,

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 20 – Fri 27 Nov – 21:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 18,492 nm to finish – sailing at 12.8 knots

2nd FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 329 nm

3rd FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 360 nm

4th FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 453 nm

5th FRA Kevin Escoffier – PRB – 467 nm

6th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 493 nm

7th FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 505 nm

8th FRA Sebastien Simon – ARKEA PAPREC – 506 nm

9th GBR Sam Davies – INITIATIVES-COEUR – 570 nm

10th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 606 nm

11th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 632 nm

12th GBR Alex Thomson – HUGO BOSS – 640 nm – sailing at 14.5 knots

Other GBR:

24th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 1850 nm

27th GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 2340 nm

Retired: Nicolas Troussel

