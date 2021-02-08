Covid-19 reduces Ice-Sailing to National events only

The ‘Beast from the East’ has returned to the UK – in the form of Storm Darcy – for a final winter blast, but perhaps not extreme enough to roll-out the iceboats just yet.

This was the North American DN Ice Sailing Championship with 52 competitors from the USA and Canada, sailed on Black Lake near Cheboygan, Michigan, USA.

Multiple World Champion Ron Sherry (US44) took the USA title with six wins in nine races. Second was Chris Berger and third Eric Smith, all USA.

Andy Allen of the USA was the Silver fleet winner, with second Rick Gordon and third Richard Lemberg.



With the cancellation of the World Championships planned for February in the USA, events were reduced to national events.

The ice sailing season in Europe is also reduced to national events.

The Junior World Championships in Estonia had to be cancelled, and the European Championships have been postponed until March.

Full results available here . . .

And lots af great images here . . .

