Ice-sailing DN Grand Masters Cup to Holger Petzke

The winner of the ice-sailing DN Grand Masters Cup 2020 is German ace G-890 Holger Petzke!

Starting the day in third he climbed to the top with the consistent series of 1, 1, 2, 2 in the final four races.

Following Petzke we have Z-39 Jean-Claude Vuithier in 2:nd and S-441 Hans “Harken” Eriksson in 3:rd, both just 3 points behind Petzke.

David ‘Sid’ Howlett K-13 from Warsash SC advanced up the leaderboard to finish in sixth place overall.

The sailing conditions were great with a gentle breeze and the glossy black ice we’ve now gotten used to. The racing was smooth as can be.

We highly recommend going to Orsasjön within the next couple of days. Apart from a few cracks, it’s truly amazing!

You may wonder why Ice-sailing is not a Winter Olympic sport . . . Well it is a very long story – Well documented by Scuttlebutt here – but it ends with . . .

‘In 2006 the announcement of the death of our Winter Olympic ambitions was made at the IDNIYRA Europe National Secretaries Meeting in Vienna.

Perhaps you are not surprised to learn that all present greeted the news with a standing ovation!’

