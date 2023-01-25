Matt Struble wins his fourth DN World Championship

Congratulations to Matt Struble US183 on winning his fourth DN World World Championship.

Poland’s Karol Jabłoński P36 won silver and compatriate Lukasz Zakrzewski P155 will bring home the bronze medal from the event.

In a close competition with Lukasz Zakrzewski, Robert Graczyk P31 finished 4th, Adam Szczesny P243 5th, Tomasz Zakrzewski P55 6th, and Oskar Svensson S714 ended 7th in the Gold Fleet.

John Curtis of Canada won the Silver Fleet and Kyle Metzloff of the USA won the Bronze Fleet.

In all a total of 105 competitors took part in the 2023 DN World World Championship on Lake Kegonsa, Stoughton, Wisconsin, USA.

Congratulations to all competitors and a big thank you for all the organisers!

The competition continues with the North American Championship.

2023 DN World World Championship – Final leaders (105 entries)

1st USA MATT STRUBLE -9 4 3 1 1 6 – – 15 pts

2nd POL KAROL JABLONSKI 2 2 4 4 -6 5 – – 17 pts

3rd POL LUKASZ ZAKRZEWSKI -5 5 2 5 5 2 – – 19 pts

4th POL ROBERT GRACYK -38 1 5 2 2 9 – – 19 pts

5th POL ADAM SZCZESNY 11 -23 1 7 7 4 – – 30 pts

6th POL TOMASZ ZAKRZEWSKI -38 7 7 3 4 10 – – 31 pts

7th SWE OSKAR SVENSSON 10 3 10 10 -12 1 – – 34 pts

8th USA JAMES T THIELER -17 10 9 6 8 3 – – 36 pts

9th USA CHRIS BERGER 6 8 6 8 9 -16 – – 37 pts

10th USA CHAD ATKINS 7 13 8 13 3 -17 – – 44 pts

11th USA RON SHERRY -24 9 11 9 10 11 – – 50 pts

12th CAN ROBIN LAGRAVIERE 12 6 13 -23 13 8 – – 52 pts

13th SWE GUSTAV LINDEN 13 -20 12 11 15 12 – – 63 pts

14th GER BERND ZEIGER 1 -33 28 17 16 7 – – 69 pts

15th USA GRIFFIN SHERRY 3 -27 14 19 19 20 – – 75 pts

16th CAN NICOLAS MABBOUX 16 15 -19 16 11 18 – – 76 pts

17th GER JOST KOLB -28 11 15 12 24 15 – – 77 pts

18th USA JOHN HARPER 4 14 25 22 17 -38 – – 82 pts

19th USA BENJAMIN WITMAN 15 -30 17 21 18 14 – – 85 pts

20th CAN PETER VAN ROSSEM 18 12 -26 26 14 21 – – 91 pts

Full results available here . . .

