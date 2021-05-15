The End of Shaftesbury Avenue for Arthur Beale

After 150 years at 194 Shaftesbury Avenue, London, the Yacht Chandler Arthur Beale are closing the shop.

The impact of Covid-19 means the company can no longer warrant paying the rents that a Central London shop demands, so are moving online.

The shop has a clearance sale with 20% off everything until Thursday 24 June, so do pop in as there is a real treasure trove of stock on offer.

Luckily they have found two enthusiastic new investors to help inject some much needed capital back into the business.

This means they will be continuing to operate online at www.arthurbeale.co.uk, and hope to have a London presence again some time in the future.

There’s still some life in the old ship yet! See you soon . . .

The Arthur Beale Team