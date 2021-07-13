Arthur Beale Chandlery opens in Portsmouth Dockyard

Arthur Beale, the 500-year-old iconic London Chandlery, has opened a new shop at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

Following the closure of its Shaftesbury Avenue shop in the West End of London in May, the chandlery has opened a new 3,000 sq ft shop within the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

The new shop at the Dockyard will sell many of the same items it did at the famous London shop, including sailing jackets, Arthur Beale pullovers, ropes, shackles, rigging, paint and everything marine.

With a Satisfied or Refunded zero-hassle returns policy, the Chandlery has a well stocked website and has also launched a Click and Collect service by sea for moored boats.

