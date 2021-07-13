Tokyo athletes’ village opens for short stays only

The athletes’ village for the Tokyo Games opened on Tuesday 13 July, ten days before the opening ceremony for the Games.

Under the strict Tokyo Games Playbook rules, athletes are required to limit their stays in the village.

They can check in no more than five days before their competition and must leave the village within two days of their event finish.

Japan Media reported that there was no ceremony or special event to welcome delegations due to raised precautions against the coronavirus.

A total of up to 18,000 athletes and staff can stay at the facility, but so far only officials have been seen entering and leaving the village, athletes were nowhere to be seen.

British Sailing Team members are not using the athletes’ village, they are already in place at the dedicated British sailing base in Hayama, where the team will be isolated until they are able to start on the water training from 15 July.

Covid case numbers are on the rise. Tuesday saw a tally of 830 new cases, up more than 230 from the same day the week before.

Spectators are now banned at most of the venues, not that sailing is really a spectator sport, and the on-water media coverage is expected to be first class.

Related Post:

Team GB sailors ready for Tokyo 2020 one year on

Everything you need to know about Olympic Sailing at Tokyo 2020+1