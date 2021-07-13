Cowes – Dinard – St Malo Race . . . Ino XXX wins the King Edward VII Cup

The 2021 Cowes Dinard St Malo Race was won overall by RORC Commodore James Neville’s HH42 Ino XXX.



120 boats competed in the 2021 Cowes Dinard St Malo Race which dates back to 1906. In the modern era, James Neville is the first RORC Commodore in office to win the King Edward VII Cup.

Ed Bell’s JPK 1180 Dawn Treader was second and Ed Fishwick’s GP42 Redshift was third.

Line Honours for the MOCRA Class was taken by Francis Joyon’s IDEC.

Line Honours for monohulls ,and winner of IRC Zero, was Eric de Turckheim’s NMYD54 Teasing Machine.

Congratulations to all the class winners:

Nicolas Jossier’s Class40 La Manche #EvidenceNautique, Ed Bell’s JPK 1180 Dawn Treader, Louis-Marie Dussere’s JPK 1080 Raging-Bee², and Elizabeth Wallis’ Albin Express, Expressly Forbidden.

The 150 nautical mile race started off the Squadron Line in brilliant sunshine and light airs. A building south-westerly breeze arced up the boats in the Western Solent for an impressive send-off past The Needles and into the English Channel.

Conditions offshore were extremely unstable, the prevailing wind was a light southerly, but the fleet experienced significant changes in wind strength and direction, which coupled with strong tide provided a complex conundrum.

Managing the changing conditions was rewarded with a top performance.

The Royal Ocean Racing Club Season’s Points Championship continues with The Channel Race, scheduled to start on Saturday 24 July.

Full Results are available here . . .