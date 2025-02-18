Pinnell & Bax set for expansion after acquisition by GOAT Marine

Pinnell & Bax Chandlery aquired by Rhys Rollitt and Steve Badham of GOAT Marine.

Founder Ian Pinnell is to remain as a consultant for the next two years, and will continue to compete on the international sailing race circuit.

All the staff remain in their roles.

“It is great to be leading P&B in this new phase, we are really looking forward to being able to support Dave Wade and the team here to develop P&B even further,” said Steve Badham.

“I am so excited to be leading this business into a new period of growth. Everything you love about P&B, the knowledgeable staff, the swift service, and the winning sails, stays, but we can add more investment into stock, the website, and new outlets to develop an even more comprehensive range to satisfy our customers,” added Rhys Rollitt.

The P&B Chandlery and Sailmaker, also selling a wide range of racing dinghies, spars and rigging, has been a major force in the industry for over 30 years.

Rollitt and Badham are set to open a P&B shop in the southwest, with plans for more P&B outlets in the future.

P&B website . . . https://www.pinbax.com/