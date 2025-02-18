35th Palamós Optimist Trophy – Britain’s Charlie Holland victory in 530 strong fleet

Britain’s Charlie Holland won the 12-and-under men’s (12uM) classification of the 35th Palamós International Optimist Trophy

Holland, from the Royal Lymington Yacht Club, finished 11th overall in the 530 strong fleet and topped the 130 12uM fleet, while Chloe Davis, of the Parkstone Yacht Club, took 5th in the 68 strong 12-and-under women’s (12uW) classification, and was 166th overall.

Italy’s Jesper Karlsen was the overall winner of the 35th Palamós Optimist Trophy with 9 pts, second was Francesco Colotto ITA tied on 10 pts wirth Hugues Willot FRA, all 13-and-over (13oM). Karlsen, took bronze in this year in the European Optimist Championship.

In fourth overall was Spain’s Juan Lleonart tied on 12 pts with fifth placed Clara Zunquin FRA (13oW) who was first girl and winner in the overall women’s category.

Completing the Top Ten overall was sixth Lluc Garcés ESP, seventh Alexander Forssen SWE, eighth Dani Capa ESP, and ninth Croatian and European champion Vita Erceg. He was tied on 16 pts with Alejandro Valero ESP in tenth and Britain’s Charlie Holland in eleventh.

2025 Palamós International Optimist Trophy – Final leaders (528 entries)

1st ITA 9826 Jesper KARLSEN 13oM – – 6 2 1 – – 9 pts

2nd ITA 31 Francesco COLOTTO 13oM – – 1 8 1 – – 10 pts

3rd FRA 2951 Hugues WILLOT 13oM – – 3 5 2 – – 10 pts

4th ESP 3570 Juan LLEONART CANTALLOPS 13oM – – 10 1 1 – – 12 pts

5th FRA 3184 Clara ZUNQUIN 13oW – – 4 3 5 – – 12 pts

6th ESP 3388 Lluc GARCES BURGUES 13oM – – 3 6 4 – – 13 pts

7th SWE 4921 Alexander FORSSEN 13oM – – 2 9 3 – – 14 pts

8th ESP 3567 Dani CAPA 13oM – – 5 2 8 – – 15 pts

9th CRO 1360 Vita ERCEG 13oW – – 2 1 13 – – 16 pts

10th ESP 3696 Alejandro VALERO RUIZ 13oM – – 2 4 10 – – 16 pts

11th GBR 6612 Charlie HOLLAND 12uM – – 6 8 2 – – 16 pts

12th CRO 3 Matteo MATKOVIĆ 13oM – – 12 2 4 – – 18 pts

13th ITA 117 Andrea DEMURTAS 13oM – – 11 5 2 – – 18 pts

14th SUI 1985 Aston MUNTMARK 12uM – – 3 10 5 – – 18 pts

15th FRA 3168 Paul MASSON 13oM – – 11 7 1 – – 19 pts

Full results available here . . .