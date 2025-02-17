44Cup Nanny Cay – Charisma Claims Victory at Season Opener

Perfect conditions, brilliant sunshine and a 15-18 knot easterly to take the edge off the Caribbean heat, for the final day of the 44Cup Nanny Cay event.

Hugues Lepic’s Aleph Racing won the first race of the day but with Nico Poons’ Charisma second, the points separation increased only to a point.

Inevitably in the second Charisma came out top with Aleph Racing second, leaving the two teams level pegging once again going into the final race, and 15 points clear of Vladimir Prosikhin’s third-placed Team Nika.

In the final race Charisma took the advantage at the top mark to lead while Aleph had dropped to fifth, her fate sealed.

Thus Charisma won the 44Cup Nanny Cay, with Aleph Racing second.

In third Team Nika finished 12 points behind Aleph Racing, largely thanks to a man overboard in the second race.

The two new teams, GeMera and Lanzarote Calero Sailing Team, filled the bottom of the leaderboard, but their crews were looking forward to racing their new boats at the next event . . . Porto Cervo 14 – 18 May 2025.

44CUP Nanny Cay 2025 Results: Final after nine races

1st Charisma – 1 3 4 3 3 2 2 1 1 – 20 pts

2nd Aleph Racing – 5 1 1 2 4 3 1 2 5 – 24 pts

3rd Team Nika – 4 6 2 1 1 8 4 8 2 – 36 pts

4th Team CEEREF Vaider – 3 2 5 5 7 1 8 3 3 – 37 pts

5th Team Aqua – 2 7 3 6 6 7 5 5 7 – 48 pts

6th Artemis Racing – 6 9 7 4 2 5 9 4 4 – 50 pts

7th Peninsula Racing – 7 5 6 7 8 6 3 6 6 – 54 pts

8th GeMera – 8 4 8 10DNS 5 4 6 7 8 – 60 pts

9th Calero Sailing Team – 9 8 9 8 9 10DNF 7 9 9 – 78 pts