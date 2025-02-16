Valencia Olympic Week – 29er Eurocup Day 4 final overall

The 29er class Eurocup Series completed two final series races at the Real Club Nautico Valencia, Spain.

Nolann HUET DES AUNAY and Titouan GRESSET of France were overall winners, but only by a one point advantage ahead of Soma KIS-SZÖLGYÉMI and András Sámuel JUHÁSZ of Hungary.

Peter LANGE and Richard LANGE of Hungary, claimed the third spot on the podium.

Best placed British gold fleet pair are Lila EDWARDS and Amelie HISCOCKS finishing 13th

Dylan CREIGHTON and Tristan AHLHEID were 25th, with Louis HISCOCKS and Finian MORRIS in 29th, and Laura ELMS and Holly MITCHELL 40th.

Eliana EDWARDS and James CROSSLEY won the Silver fleet with a final day 1 and 3 placing.

29er class Eurocup Series – Final Leaders after 12 races (86 entries)

1st FRA 4 Nolann HUET DES AUNAY and Titouan GRESSET – – 46 pts

2nd HUN 12 Soma KIS-SZÖLGYÉMI and András Sámuel JUHÁSZ – – 47 pts

3rd HUN 3302 Peter LANGE and Richard LANGE – – 61 pts

4th FRA 3 Jocelyn LE GOFF and Jules VIDOR – – 70 pts

5th POL 17 Szymon KOLKA and Bartosz ZMUDZINSKI – – 75 pts

6th NOR 16 Nicklas HOLT and Philip FORSLUND – – 84 pts

Full results available here . . .