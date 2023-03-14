Pinnell and Cadwallader close on Aussie Flying 15 title leaders

Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader move into second place in the Flying 15 2023 Australian Championship off Fremantle, Western Australia.
Pinnell and Cadwallader (2, 1) finished day 2 of the Aussie Championship/Pre-Worlds event just one point off leaders Graham Vials and Chris Turner (1, 3).
The two British crews have a nine point lead over Australia’s Philippa Packer and Dean McAullay (4, 4) with Grant Alderson and Luke Paterson (3, 11) in fourth with 20 pts.
Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson (19, 2) are now in fifth place with 28 pts and moving into sixth are Australia’s Lachy Gilmour and Ryan Donaldson (10, 9).
Big upset of the day was for Australia’s Nick Jerwood and Brad Sheridan who dropped from sixth to 23rd after a UFD in the final race of the day.
A fate shared with Britain’s Charles and Charlie Apthorp, who drop to 26th and will need the discard to get back into podium contention.
Two more races on Wednesday with the championship finishing with two races on Thursday.
Flying 15 2023 Australian Championship – Leaders after 4 races (79 entries)
1st GBR 4071 Graham Vials-Chris Turner – – 2( 2) 3( 3) 1( 1) 3( 3) – – 9 pts
2nd GBR 4096 Ian Pinnell-Ian Cadwallader – – 3( 3) 4( 4) 2( 2) 1( 1) – – 10 pts
3rd AUS 4063 Philippa Packer-Dean McAullay – – 10( 10) 1( 1) 4( 4) 4( 4) – – 19 pts
4th AUS 3933 Grant Alderson-Luke Paterson – – 4( 4) 2( 2) 3( 3) 11( 11) – – 20 pts
5th GBR 4089 Hamish Mackay-Andrew Lawson – – 1( 1) 6( 6) 19( 19) 2( 2) – – 28 pts
6th AUS 3980 Lachy Gilmour-Ryan Donaldson – – 7( 7) 12( 12) 10( 10) 9( 9) – – 38 pts
7th AUS 3986 Mike Dunbar-Paul Dunbar – – 13( 13) 11( 11) 7( 7) 14( 14) – – 45 pts
8th AUS 3822 Andrew Knowles-Anne Knowles – – 12( 12) 8( 8) 13( 13) 16( 16) – – 49 pts
9th AUS 3992 Greg Leaversuch-Peter Barblett – – 15( 15) 14( 14) 18( 18) 7( 7) – – 54 pts
10th IRL 4083 John Lavery-Alan Green – – 14( 14) 22( 22) 6( 6) 15( 15) – – 57 pts
11th AUS 4053 David Swan-Matt Elliot – – 18( 18) 20( 20) 8( 8) 17( 17) – – 63 pts
12th GBR 4061 Chris Waples-Simon Hunt – – 22( 22) 17( 17) 24( 24) 6( 6) – – 69 pts
13th AUS 4108 Rod Beurteaux-Simon Wilder – – 9( 9) 16( 16) 33( 33) 12( 12) – – 70 pts
14th AUS 3809 Hamish Carnachan-Peter Mudford – – 6( 6) 7( 7) 38( 38) 21( 21) – – 72 pts
15th GBR 4098 Michael Wilson-Peter Greenhalgh – – 17( 17) 21( 21) 5( 5) 30( 30) – – 73 pts
16th HKG 3972 Ashley Smith-Adam Kingston – – 21( 21) 23( 23) 26( 26) 8( 8) – – 78 pts
17th GBR 4082 Terry Scutcher-Chris Hewkin – – 20( 20) 38( 38) 12( 12) 10( 10) – – 80 pts
18th GBR 4100 Johnny Cooper-Luke Deegan – – 23( 23) 18( 18) 16( 16) 25( 25) – – 82 pts
19th NZL 4003 Sally Garrett-Neil Easton – – 29( 29) 19( 19) 25( 25) 13( 13) – – 86 pts
20th AUS 4072 Greg Tonnison-Nick Robinson – – 64( 64) 13( 13) 11( 11) 5( 5 – – 93 pts