Pinnell and Cadwallader close on Aussie Flying 15 title leaders

Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader move into second place in the Flying 15 2023 Australian Championship off Fremantle, Western Australia.

Pinnell and Cadwallader (2, 1) finished day 2 of the Aussie Championship/Pre-Worlds event just one point off leaders Graham Vials and Chris Turner (1, 3).

The two British crews have a nine point lead over Australia’s Philippa Packer and Dean McAullay (4, 4) with Grant Alderson and Luke Paterson (3, 11) in fourth with 20 pts.

Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson (19, 2) are now in fifth place with 28 pts and moving into sixth are Australia’s Lachy Gilmour and Ryan Donaldson (10, 9).

Big upset of the day was for Australia’s Nick Jerwood and Brad Sheridan who dropped from sixth to 23rd after a UFD in the final race of the day.

A fate shared with Britain’s Charles and Charlie Apthorp, who drop to 26th and will need the discard to get back into podium contention.

Two more races on Wednesday with the championship finishing with two races on Thursday.

Flying 15 2023 Australian Championship – Leaders after 4 races (79 entries)

1st GBR 4071 Graham Vials-Chris Turner – – 2( 2) 3( 3) 1( 1) 3( 3) – – 9 pts

2nd GBR 4096 Ian Pinnell-Ian Cadwallader – – 3( 3) 4( 4) 2( 2) 1( 1) – – 10 pts

3rd AUS 4063 Philippa Packer-Dean McAullay – – 10( 10) 1( 1) 4( 4) 4( 4) – – 19 pts

4th AUS 3933 Grant Alderson-Luke Paterson – – 4( 4) 2( 2) 3( 3) 11( 11) – – 20 pts

5th GBR 4089 Hamish Mackay-Andrew Lawson – – 1( 1) 6( 6) 19( 19) 2( 2) – – 28 pts

6th AUS 3980 Lachy Gilmour-Ryan Donaldson – – 7( 7) 12( 12) 10( 10) 9( 9) – – 38 pts

7th AUS 3986 Mike Dunbar-Paul Dunbar – – 13( 13) 11( 11) 7( 7) 14( 14) – – 45 pts

8th AUS 3822 Andrew Knowles-Anne Knowles – – 12( 12) 8( 8) 13( 13) 16( 16) – – 49 pts

9th AUS 3992 Greg Leaversuch-Peter Barblett – – 15( 15) 14( 14) 18( 18) 7( 7) – – 54 pts

10th IRL 4083 John Lavery-Alan Green – – 14( 14) 22( 22) 6( 6) 15( 15) – – 57 pts

11th AUS 4053 David Swan-Matt Elliot – – 18( 18) 20( 20) 8( 8) 17( 17) – – 63 pts

12th GBR 4061 Chris Waples-Simon Hunt – – 22( 22) 17( 17) 24( 24) 6( 6) – – 69 pts

13th AUS 4108 Rod Beurteaux-Simon Wilder – – 9( 9) 16( 16) 33( 33) 12( 12) – – 70 pts

14th AUS 3809 Hamish Carnachan-Peter Mudford – – 6( 6) 7( 7) 38( 38) 21( 21) – – 72 pts

15th GBR 4098 Michael Wilson-Peter Greenhalgh – – 17( 17) 21( 21) 5( 5) 30( 30) – – 73 pts

16th HKG 3972 Ashley Smith-Adam Kingston – – 21( 21) 23( 23) 26( 26) 8( 8) – – 78 pts

17th GBR 4082 Terry Scutcher-Chris Hewkin – – 20( 20) 38( 38) 12( 12) 10( 10) – – 80 pts

18th GBR 4100 Johnny Cooper-Luke Deegan – – 23( 23) 18( 18) 16( 16) 25( 25) – – 82 pts

19th NZL 4003 Sally Garrett-Neil Easton – – 29( 29) 19( 19) 25( 25) 13( 13) – – 86 pts

20th AUS 4072 Greg Tonnison-Nick Robinson – – 64( 64) 13( 13) 11( 11) 5( 5 – – 93 pts

Full results available here . . .