ILCA Senior Europeans Day 2 – Struggle to complete races continues

It was more of the same for the second day of competition at the 2023 ILCA Senior European Championships & Open European Trophy in Italy.

Light wind conditions again in Andora, with only the ILCA 6 Men’s championship was able to complete a full race, although they did shorten the course at mark 2 to achieve that.

The ILCA 7 men also had a bad day, waiting all afternoon on the water without completing any races.

Both ILCA 6 Women’s flights were able to complete a race, but Red flight was then cancelled by Jury decision due to a problem with a GPS mark . . . so it will need to be resailed Tuesday.

Winner in the completed yellow flight was Agata Barwinska of Poland . . . ahead of Emma Plaschaert of Belgian with Mirthe Akkerman of Holland third.

Britain’s Molly Sacker, sailing in the yellow flight, finished 35th.

The first ILCA 6 Men’s race was won by Belgian Anders Bultyinck . . . followed by Fiachra McDonnell IRL and Athanasios Kyfidis GRE.

All of them are Under 21, so they lead both championship groups.

Only British competitor was Jon Emmett who finished 24th.

ILCA 6 Women – Leaders after 1 race, Yellow flight (112 entries)

1st Yellow POL 217327 BARWINSKA Agata – – 1 pts

2nd Yellow BEL 211552 PLASSCHAERT Emma – – 2 pts

3rd Yellow NED 223131 AKKERMAN Mirthe – – 3 pts

4th Yellow NED 221350 JONKER Maxime – – 4 pts

5th Yellow FRA 211861 MICHON Pernelle – – 5 pts

6th Yellow AUS 208546 STRANSKY Mara – – 6 pts

7th Yellow DEN 220066 MUNCH Anna – – 7 pts

8th Yellow CYP 222858 MAKRI Marilena – – 8 pts

9th Yellow IND 222138 KUMANAN Nethra – – 9 pts

10th Yellow GRE 218121 KARAGEORGOU Evangelia – – 10 pts

GBR:

35th Yellow GBR SACKER Molly – – 35 pts

ILCA 6 Men – Leaders after 1 race (71 entries)

1st BEL BULTYNCK Anders U21 – – 1 pts

2nd IRL MCDONNELL Fiachra U21 – – 2 pts

3rd GRE KYFIDIS Athanasios U21 – – 3 pts

4th IRL WRIGHT Rocco U21 – – 4 pts

5th ITA VITALI Elia – – 5 pts

6th ITA CESANA Mattia U21 – – 6 pts

7th CRO NOVAK Mario – – 7 pts

8th UKR KHASHCHYNA Semen U21 – – 8 pts

9th ITA PERSICO Antonio – – 9 pts

10th CRO LEONARDELLI Tedi U21 – – 10 pts

GBR:

24th GBR EMMETT Jon – – 24 pts

