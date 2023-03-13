ILCA Senior Europeans Day 2 – Struggle to complete races continues

It was more of the same for the second day of competition at the 2023 ILCA Senior European Championships & Open European Trophy in Italy.
Light wind conditions again in Andora, with only the ILCA 6 Men’s championship was able to complete a full race, although they did shorten the course at mark 2 to achieve that.
The ILCA 7 men also had a bad day, waiting all afternoon on the water without completing any races.
Both ILCA 6 Women’s flights were able to complete a race, but Red flight was then cancelled by Jury decision due to a problem with a GPS mark . . . so it will need to be resailed Tuesday.
Winner in the completed yellow flight was Agata Barwinska of Poland . . . ahead of Emma Plaschaert of Belgian with Mirthe Akkerman of Holland third.
Britain’s Molly Sacker, sailing in the yellow flight, finished 35th.
The first ILCA 6 Men’s race was won by Belgian Anders Bultyinck . . . followed by Fiachra McDonnell IRL and Athanasios Kyfidis GRE.
All of them are Under 21, so they lead both championship groups.
Only British competitor was Jon Emmett who finished 24th.
ILCA 6 Women – Leaders after 1 race, Yellow flight (112 entries)
1st Yellow POL 217327 BARWINSKA Agata – – 1 pts
2nd Yellow BEL 211552 PLASSCHAERT Emma – – 2 pts
3rd Yellow NED 223131 AKKERMAN Mirthe – – 3 pts
4th Yellow NED 221350 JONKER Maxime – – 4 pts
5th Yellow FRA 211861 MICHON Pernelle – – 5 pts
6th Yellow AUS 208546 STRANSKY Mara – – 6 pts
7th Yellow DEN 220066 MUNCH Anna – – 7 pts
8th Yellow CYP 222858 MAKRI Marilena – – 8 pts
9th Yellow IND 222138 KUMANAN Nethra – – 9 pts
10th Yellow GRE 218121 KARAGEORGOU Evangelia – – 10 pts
GBR:
35th Yellow GBR SACKER Molly – – 35 pts
ILCA 6 Men – Leaders after 1 race (71 entries)
1st BEL BULTYNCK Anders U21 – – 1 pts
2nd IRL MCDONNELL Fiachra U21 – – 2 pts
3rd GRE KYFIDIS Athanasios U21 – – 3 pts
4th IRL WRIGHT Rocco U21 – – 4 pts
5th ITA VITALI Elia – – 5 pts
6th ITA CESANA Mattia U21 – – 6 pts
7th CRO NOVAK Mario – – 7 pts
8th UKR KHASHCHYNA Semen U21 – – 8 pts
9th ITA PERSICO Antonio – – 9 pts
10th CRO LEONARDELLI Tedi U21 – – 10 pts
GBR:
24th GBR EMMETT Jon – – 24 pts
