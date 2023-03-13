Princesa Sofía Mallorca warm-up regatta – GBR take a 1st and two 2nd places

Over 350 sailors and more than 200 boats competed over the weekend in the Mallorca Sailing Center Regatta.

Six of the ten Olympic classes that will compete in the 52 Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca from the 31 March to the 8 April raced.

The winners of the Mallorca Sailing Center Regatta were:

470 Mixed GER Simon Diesch and Anna Markfort

Nacra 17 Mixed GER Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer

iQFOiL Men FRA Nicolas Goyard

49er Men FRA Lucas Rual and Emile Amoros

49er FX BEL Women Isaura Maenhaut and Anouk Geurts

iQFOiL Women GBR Emma Wilson

Best placed GBR competitors:

470 Mixed – 7th Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS

Nacra 17 Mixed – No GBR

iQFOiL Men – 2nd Samuel SILLS

49er Men – 2nd James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT, 7th Chris TAYLOR and Rhos HAWES

49er FX – 5th Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY

iQFOiL Women – 1st Emma Wilson, 7th Islay WATSON

Full results available here . . .

The popular training regatta prior to the Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca delivered for organisers and participants, who were able to test themselves at three weeks before the start of the first qualifying event for the Sailing World Cup 2023.

The 52 Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca is the first qualifying event for the Sailing World Cup 2023 and will be held from the 29th of March to the 8 April 2023.

