Unprecedented level of interest in 52 Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca

The Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca regatta is set to break attendance records with entries approaching 1000 in the ten Olympic classes.

The 52nd Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca will combine the showcase season opening regatta for Olympic classes with racing for one designs and ORC cruisers, which will compete from the Real Club Náutico de Palma (RCNP).

New this year is the incorporation of the J/70 and 6 Metre classes into the one design regatta, joining the usual Dragon and J/80 classes

The competition programme for the one-design classes will consist of three days of racing on 31 March, 1 and 2 April, with the regatta counting towards the J/70 Spring Mediterranean Cup.

The ORC category will once again bring together the biggest boats in the Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca, which this year will be a qualifying regatta for the Spanish ORC championship and will count towards the RCNP Regatta League.

Entries for the ten Olympic classes, are at almost 1,000 Dinghies and Boards from 54 countries already pre-registered for the event – 29 March to 8 April.

The Organising Committee is expecting that the previous high point will be exceeded.

Ferran Muniesa, Technical Director of the regatta, commented on the factors contributing to the high level of participation expected for this edition . . .

“The exceptional nature of this unusually short Olympic cycle due to the pandemic puts extra pressure on the sailors and the federations of the countries in the allocation of places. And although it is too early to really talk about records, the indications are that 2023’s regatta will be an exceptional edition.”

British entries are already past the 60 mark with entries in all ten Olympic classes.

These include the new 470 partnership of Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris, following the recent retirement of gold medalist Eilidh McIntyre from Olympic sailing . . . not wasting anytime in jumping in at the top level.

Also a factor for the British Sailing Team will be the competition for selection to the team for the Paris 2024 Olympic Sailing Test Event taking place from 7 to 16 July 2023.

The entry quota per country is limited to one entry in each class event, with the deadline for names to be declared by 15 June 2023.

