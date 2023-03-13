Flying Fifteen Worlds – Vials and Turner lead Australian Nationals

Racing got underway at the 2023 Flying Fifteen World Championships with the Invitation Race won by Nick Jerwood and Brad Sheridan of Australia.

Next up was day 1 of the four days of racing for the Australian Championship/Pre-Worlds on the waters off Fremantle, Western Australia.

After two races Graham Vials and Chris Turner GBR have a one point lead over Grant Alderson and Luke Paterson AUS, with Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson GBR in third place tied on 7 points with Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader GBR.

Britain’s Mackay and Lawson won the opening race with Vials and Turner second and Pinnell and Cadwallader in third.

Race 2 was a win for Australia’s Philippa Packer and Dean McAullay with Alderson and Paterson second and Vials and Turner third.

Flying 15 2023 Australian Championship – Leaders after 2 races (79 entries)

1st GBR 4071 Graham Vials-Chris Turner 2( 2) 3( 3) – – 5 pts

2nd AUS 3933 Grant Alderson-Luke Paterson 4( 4) 2( 2) – – 6 pts

3rd GBR 4089 Hamish Mackay-Andrew Lawson 1( 1) 6( 6) – – 7 pts

4th GBR 4096 Ian Pinnell-Ian Cadwallader 3( 3) 4( 4) – – 7 pts

5th AUS 4063 Philippa Packer-Dean McAullay 10( 10) 1( 1) – – 11 pts

6th AUS 4105 Nick Jerwood-Brad Sheridan 8( 8) 5( 5) – – 13 pts

7th AUS 3809 Hamish Carnachan-Peter Mudford 6( 6) 7( 7) – – 13 pts

8th GBR 4004 Charles Apthorp-Charlie Apthorp 5( 5) 10( 10) – – 15 pts

9th AUS 3980 Lachy Gilmour-Ryan Donaldson( 7( 7) 12( 12) – – 19 pts

10th AUS 3822 Andrew Knowles-Anne Knowles 12( 12) 8( 8) – – 20 pts

11th AUS 3986 Mike Dunbar-Paul Dunbar 13( 13) 11( 11) – – 24 pts

12th AUS 3859 David Yu-Chris Nelson 16( 16) 9( 9) – – 25 pts

13th AUS 4108 Rod Beurteaux-Simon Wilder 9( 9) 16( 16) – – 25 pts

14th AUS 3992 Greg Leaversuch-Peter Barblett 15( 15) 14( 14) – – 29 pts

15th IRL 4083 John Lavery-Alan Green 14( 14) 22( 22) – – 36 pts

16th GBR 4098 Michael Wilson-Peter Greenhalgh 17( 17) 21( 21) – – 38 pts

17th AUS 4053 David Swan-Matt Elliot 18( 18) 20( 20) – – 38 pts

18th AUS 3890 Lewis Davies-John Radnell 24( 24) 15( 15) – – 39 pts

19th GBR 4061 Chris Waples-Simon Hunt 22( 22) 17( 17) – – 39 pts

20th AUS 3941 David Tabb-David Bennett 11( 11) 29( 29) – – 40 pts

Full results available here . . .

Flying 15 Invitation Race – Final Leaders

1st AUS 4105 N.Jerwood-B.Sheridan (AUS)

2nd GBR 4071 G.Vials-C.Turner (GBR)

3rd AUS 4072 G.Tonnison-N.Robinson (AUS)

4th AUS 3986 M.Dunbar-P.Dunbar (AUS)

5th GBR 4100 J.Cooper-L.Deegan (GBR)

6th AUS 3933 G.Alderson-L.Paterson (AUS)

7th AUS 3980 L.Gilmour-R.Donaldson (AUS)

8th GBR 4098 M.Wilson-P.Greenhalgh (GBR)

9th GBR 4096 I.Pinnell-I.Cadwallader (GBR)

10th NZL 4082 T.Scutcher-C.Hewkin (GBR)

Related Post:

Flying 15 World Championship – Vials and Turner chasing fifth title