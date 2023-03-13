ILCA Senior Europeans – Wearn, Buhl and Bernaz winners on Day 1

Only the ILCA 7 fleets were able race on the opening day of the 2023 ILCA Senior European Championships & Open European Trophy at Circolo Nautico Andora in Italy on Sunday.

Germany’s Philipp Buhl won the single race in the ILCA 7 Yellow flight, followed by Hungarian brothers Jonatan Vadnai HUN and Benjamin Vadnai HUN.

Reigning Olympic Gold medalist Matthew Wearn AUS won the race in the Blue flight, followed by Yogev Alcalay ISR and Ondrej Teply CZE.

While Jean-Baptiste Bernaz FRA was the winner in the Red flight, followed by Johan Schubert DEN and Ethan MCaullay AUS.

Defending champion Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus finished 19th in the yellow flight and is 55th overall.

Best placed British competitors are Jacob Farren-Price, 16th in the red flight and now 46th overall. Kai Wolgram is 73rd and Luke Anstey 91st.

Three races are scheduled for Monday for the 192 ILCA 7, 117 ILCA 6 Women and 71 ILCA 6 Men sailors attending the event.

ILCA 7 Men – Leaders after 1 race, 3 flights (186 entries)

1st Blue AUS 199015 WEARN Matthew Non EU 1 pts

1st Red FRA 216112 BERNAZ Jean-baptiste 1 pts

1st Yellow GER 191131 BUHL Philipp 1 pts

4th Yellow HUN 213119 VADNAI Jonatan 2 pts

4th Blue ISR 210019 ALCALAY Yogev 2 pts

4th Red DEN 222463 SCHUBERT Johan 2 pts

7th Blue CZE 221935 TEPLY Ondrej 3 pts

7th Red AUS 211556 MCAULLAY Ethan Non EU 3 pts

7th Yellow HUN 213095 VADNAI Benjamin 3 pts

10th Yellow GER 215513 BARTH Justin 4 pts

10th Blue ITA 219265 SASSI Anatol 4 pts

10th Red POR 222357 MARQUES Eduardo 4 pts

13th Red IRL 222017 LYNCH Finn 5 pts

13th Blue ITA 216995 BERTACCHI Matteo 5 pts

13th Yellow CRO 222212 GASPIC Bruno 5 pts

16th Red CZE 221912 TEPLY Viktor 6 pts

16th Yellow LCA 214113 CHEVRIER Luc Non EU 6 pts

16th Blue NED 218399 BROEKHUIZEN Niels 6 pts

19th Blue NED 221850 BOS Duko 7 pts

19th Yellow CRO 212013 STIPANOVIC Tonci 7 pts

19th Red BEL 214116 DE SMET William 7 pts

