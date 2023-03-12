Team Holcim-PRB lead at leg 3 Scoring Gate after record-breaking run

Skipper Kevin Escoffier and his crew mates on Team Holcim-PRB led the IMOCA fleet through the leg 3 scoring gate at 17:45:38 UTC Sunday 12 March.

By collecting 5 points at the scoring gate, Escoffier and his team remain perfect on the race leaderboard, and now sit on 15 points, following victories in legs 1 and 2.



It’s been a profitable 24 hours for the Holcim-PRB team.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, the Holcim-PRB crew established a new 24 hour distance record for IMOCA at 595.26 nautical miles (1102 km), obliterating the pre-race mark by 50 miles.

The race for second place at the gate is taking place 135 miles (about 7 hours) back, where Boris Herrmann’s Team Malizia showed impressive pace on Sunday by steadily overhauling Charlie Enright’s 11th Hour Racing Team and building a slight, and steadily increasing, lead of nearly 10 miles.

Biotherm is a further 40 miles back having dropped behind on Saturday.

The ETA for Team Malizia and 11th Hour Racing Team at the scoring gate is 01:00 UTC Monday morning, with Biotherm a further 2.5 hours back. The relentless race continues.

As much as the scoring gate marks a milestone on the longest leg in the 50 year history of The Ocean Race, there are still over 7,500 nautical miles to go before the finish line at Itajai, Brazil.

Half of the points have been awared, but the halfway point is still to come.