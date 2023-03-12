JJ Giltinan – Andoo successful defence of 18ft Skiff World Championship

The Andoo team of John Winning Jr, Seve Jarvin and Sam Newton, take the Winning Group JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship on Sydney Harbour.

Andoo finished in second place in the final race race to complete their successful defence of the 2023 championship with a total of 25 points, after winning three races of the nine-race regatta.

Finport Finance of Keagan York, Angus Williams and Phil Marshall finished in second place with a total of 31 points, followed by Smeg of Michael Coxon, James Dorron/Ricky Bridge and Tom Anderson on 33 pts.

Fourth were Rag & Famish Hotel of Harry Price on 36 pts, fifth Noakesailing/Big Pete of Sean Langman with 38 pts and rounding out the top six was Yandoo of John Winning Snr on 40 pts.

The Black Knight team of Heinrich Van Bayern, Thomas Martin and Andy Martin from Germany won a very competitive handicap section of the championship (9th overall).

18 Footers 73rd JJ Giltinan Championship – Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (24 entries)

1st Andoo (John Winning Jnr / Seve Jarvin / Sam Newton) – – 25 pts

2nd Finport Finance (Keagan York / Angus Williams / Phil Marshall) – – 31 pts

3rd Smeg (Michael Coxon / James Dorron / Tom Anderson) – – 33 pts

4th Rag & Famish Hotel (Harry Price / Josh McKnight / Harry Hall) – – 36 pts

5th Noakesailing/ Big Pete (Sean Langman / Ed Powys / Rhys Mara) – – 38 pts

6th Yandoo (John Winning Snr / Fang Warren / Josh Porebski) – – 40 pts

7th Lazarus Capital Partners (Marcus Ashley Jones / Rob Bell / Jeronimo Harrison ) – – 55 pts

8th Balmain Slake (Henry Larkings / Miles Davey / Flynn Twomey) – – 60 pts

9th Black Knight (Heinrich Van Bayern / Thomas Martin / Andy Martin) – – 65 pts

10th Shaw & Partners Financial Services (Dave OConnor / Trent Barnabas / Tom Quigley) – – 67 pts

11th Birkenhead Point Marina (Kirk Mitchell / Andrew Stephenson / Daniel Barnett) – – 87 pts

12th Noakes Youth (Tom Cunich / Fynn Sprott / Aiden Mansley) – – 90 pts

13th Big Foot Bags and Covers (Dave Hayter / Ben Roxburgh / Elliott Mahar) – – 104 pts

14th Fisher & Paykel (Jordan Girdis / Jacob Broome / Josh Feldmann) – – 115 pts

15th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines (Alex Marinelli / Matt Doyle / Darcy McCracken) – – 119 pts

16th Burrawang‑Young Henrys (Simon Nearn / Dan Phillips / Cam McDonald) – – 124 pts

17th Marine Outlet (Cam Gundy / John Walton / Markus Sampson) – – 130.5 pts

18th Noakes Blue (Nathan McNamara / Peter McLeod / Jack Taylor) – – 141 pts

19th 18 Footers Bar and Restaurant (Pedro Vozone / Cam Walker / Paddy Bannon) – – 141 pts

20th C‑Tech QLD (Josh Sloman / George Morton / Angus Barker) – – 142 pts

21st The Kitchen Maker/ Ceasarstone (Lachlan Steel / Jerome Watts / Finn Rodowicz) – – 145 pts

22nd Lazarus Development (Hugo Stoner / Hugo Leeming / Hamish Vass) – – 159 pts

23rd Japan Team (Nobu Ono / Takuyou Arita / Brandon Buyink) – – 170 pts

24th Hoefle Haus (Holger Hoefle / Cam De Nardis / Eike Dietrich) – – 175 pts

Full results available here . . .