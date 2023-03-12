JJ Giltinan – Andoo successful defence of 18ft Skiff World Championship

The Andoo team of John Winning Jr, Seve Jarvin and Sam Newton, take the Winning Group JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship on Sydney Harbour.
Andoo finished in second place in the final race race to complete their successful defence of the 2023 championship with a total of 25 points, after winning three races of the nine-race regatta.
Finport Finance of Keagan York, Angus Williams and Phil Marshall finished in second place with a total of 31 points, followed by Smeg of Michael Coxon, James Dorron/Ricky Bridge and Tom Anderson on 33 pts.
Fourth were Rag & Famish Hotel of Harry Price on 36 pts, fifth Noakesailing/Big Pete of Sean Langman with 38 pts and rounding out the top six was Yandoo of John Winning Snr on 40 pts.
The Black Knight team of Heinrich Van Bayern, Thomas Martin and Andy Martin from Germany won a very competitive handicap section of the championship (9th overall).
18 Footers 73rd JJ Giltinan Championship – Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (24 entries)
1st Andoo (John Winning Jnr / Seve Jarvin / Sam Newton) – – 25 pts
2nd Finport Finance (Keagan York / Angus Williams / Phil Marshall) – – 31 pts
3rd Smeg (Michael Coxon / James Dorron / Tom Anderson) – – 33 pts
4th Rag & Famish Hotel (Harry Price / Josh McKnight / Harry Hall) – – 36 pts
5th Noakesailing/ Big Pete (Sean Langman / Ed Powys / Rhys Mara) – – 38 pts
6th Yandoo (John Winning Snr / Fang Warren / Josh Porebski) – – 40 pts
7th Lazarus Capital Partners (Marcus Ashley Jones / Rob Bell / Jeronimo Harrison ) – – 55 pts
8th Balmain Slake (Henry Larkings / Miles Davey / Flynn Twomey) – – 60 pts
9th Black Knight (Heinrich Van Bayern / Thomas Martin / Andy Martin) – – 65 pts
10th Shaw & Partners Financial Services (Dave OConnor / Trent Barnabas / Tom Quigley) – – 67 pts
11th Birkenhead Point Marina (Kirk Mitchell / Andrew Stephenson / Daniel Barnett) – – 87 pts
12th Noakes Youth (Tom Cunich / Fynn Sprott / Aiden Mansley) – – 90 pts
13th Big Foot Bags and Covers (Dave Hayter / Ben Roxburgh / Elliott Mahar) – – 104 pts
14th Fisher & Paykel (Jordan Girdis / Jacob Broome / Josh Feldmann) – – 115 pts
15th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines (Alex Marinelli / Matt Doyle / Darcy McCracken) – – 119 pts
16th Burrawang‑Young Henrys (Simon Nearn / Dan Phillips / Cam McDonald) – – 124 pts
17th Marine Outlet (Cam Gundy / John Walton / Markus Sampson) – – 130.5 pts
18th Noakes Blue (Nathan McNamara / Peter McLeod / Jack Taylor) – – 141 pts
19th 18 Footers Bar and Restaurant (Pedro Vozone / Cam Walker / Paddy Bannon) – – 141 pts
20th C‑Tech QLD (Josh Sloman / George Morton / Angus Barker) – – 142 pts
21st The Kitchen Maker/ Ceasarstone (Lachlan Steel / Jerome Watts / Finn Rodowicz) – – 145 pts
22nd Lazarus Development (Hugo Stoner / Hugo Leeming / Hamish Vass) – – 159 pts
23rd Japan Team (Nobu Ono / Takuyou Arita / Brandon Buyink) – – 170 pts
24th Hoefle Haus (Holger Hoefle / Cam De Nardis / Eike Dietrich) – – 175 pts