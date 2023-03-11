Star Bacardi Cup – Kusznierewicz and Prada take fourth Bacardi Cup victory

Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada make it four Bacardi Cup victories in a row . . . A feat never achieved by any other team in the 96-year history of the Star Bacardi Cup.

Kusznierewicz and Prada won the final race (R6) to claim overall victory after the late challenge of Ireland’s Peter O’Leary and Stephen Milne was derailed by a 20th place finish in that race.

Althought they could discard that result, it meant that they had to count a 17th from the opening race of the series, dropping them to fourth overall.

And for O’Leary another missed chance, he has finished in second place three times.

Finishing second on the podium this time was Norway’s Eivind Melleby and Mark Strube, with Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise USA in third place.

Within the overall Bacardi Cup series . . . Kusznierewicz and Prada also took the Senior title. Melleby and Strube the Master title, Paul Cayard and Frithjof Kleen the Grand Master and Larry Whipple and Killian Weise the Exalted Grand Master.

And in the youngsters coming through, the Under 30 section was claimed by Matthew Rajacich and Eric Wagner USA.

96th Star Bacardi Cup – Final Leaders after race 6, 1 discard (73 entries)

1st POL 8548 Mateusz Kusznierewicz / Bruno Prada 1 – – 15 pts

2nd NOR 2017 Eivind Melleby / Mark Strube 6 – – 21 pts

3rd USA 8580 Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise 4 – – 26 pts

4th IRL 8118 Peter O’Leary / Stephen Milne 20 – – 29 pts

5th SUI 8575 Piet Eckert / Frederico Melo 13 – – 33 pts

6th Aut 8529 Hans Spitzauer / Christian Nehammer 12 – – 36 pts

7th USA 1988 Paul Cayard / Frithjof Kleen 9 – – 36 pts

8th ARG 1945 Leandro Altolaguirre / Lucas Altolaguirre 74/BFD – – 43 pts

9th USA 8537 George Szabo / Guy Avellon 3 – – 48 pts

10th USA 8448 John MacCausland / Samuel Goncalves 15 – – 50 pts

11th BEL 8379 Manu Hens / Joost Houweling 8 – – 57 pts

12th DEN 8532 Jørgen Schönherr / Markus Koy 2 – – 65 pts

13th USA 8464 Jack Jennings / Pedro Trouche 23 – – 66 pts

14th USA 8538 Will Stout / Erik Anderson 11 – – 67 pts

15th USA 8510 Tom Londrigan / TC Belco 5 – – 67 pts

16th USA 8573 Peter Vessella / Phil Trinter 24 – – 69 pts

17th CRO 8531 Marin Misura / Tonko Barac 17 – – 70 pts

18th ARG 1986 Fabian Mac Gowan / Mauricio Bueno 74/BFD – – 70 pts

19th USA 8520 Scott Mason / Edward Wright 74/BFD – – 79 pts

20th ARG 8156 Hector Longarela / Hugo l Longarela 49 – – 84 pts

