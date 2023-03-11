Bacardi Cup – Invitational Fleets penultimate day

Another massive day of energy and perfect sailing on a sunny Biscayne Bay for teams racing at the Bacardi Invitational Regatta.

Friday was the penultimate day to make the podium.

Melges 24

Three races ended with all change in the Melges 24 leader board as Drew Freides’ ‘Pacific Yankee’ team step into the lead from a 3,1,11 scorecard. This will be a battle to the end with plenty of teams relishing the thrill of being in the podium mix.

Melges 24 Provisional Results – Top 5 after Race 6

1. USA Drew Freides/Nic Asher/Charlie Smythe/Alec Anderson/Mark Ivey – 14 pts

2. USA Peter Duncan/Victor Diaz de Leon/Patrick Wilson/Morgan Trubovich/Erik Shampain – 15 pts

3. USA Brian Porter/RJ Porter/Bri Porter/Matt Woodworth – 22 pts

4. USA Bruce Ayres/Thomas Dietrich/Edward Hackney/Chelsea Simms/Jeremy Wilmot – 31 pts

5. CAN Richard Reid/Brian Kamilar/Ian Sloan/Billy Gooderham/Madelin Gill – 31 pts

J/70

The day couldn’t have been better for Brian Keane’s ‘Savasana’ team 1,3,1 , who converted a 6th overall at the start to a meteoric first after three races.

Britain’s Paul Ward with a 5, 24, 6 move from tenth to sixth place, while Charlie Thompson overcame a 35/UFD to add a 4, 2 and is in 12th place overall.

J/70 Provisional Results – Top 6 after Race 6

1. USA Brian Keane/Connor Harding/Thomas Barrows/Ron Weed – 15 pts

2. USA John Heaton/Will Felder/Zeke Horowitz/Zachary Mason – 17 pts

3. USA Bruce Golison/Morgan Reeser/Chris Stocke/Jeff Reynolds – 18 pts

4. USA Richard Witzel/Jud Smith/Carlos Robles/Malcom lamphere – 20 pts

5. USA Robert Hughes/Willem Van Way/Mark Gauthier/Manuel Weiller – 27 pts

6. GBR Paul Ward / Charlie Cumbley / Matt Howard / Elliot Willis – 40 pts

VX One

Four races for the VX One fleet and another headline performance from Christopher Alexander/Grace Howie and Ricky Welch, although not quite the domination of race wins as yesterday.

With results of 4, 2, 1 they sit 20 points ahead of Great Britain’s Jono Shelley and Benji Shelley after a 2, 3, 13 on 27 pts.

Victor Bloede and Brian Shores of Britian had a first class day with 3, 1, 2 and are fourth with 33 pts.

VX One Provisional Results – Top 5 after Race 7

1. USA Christopher Alexander/Grace Howie/Ricky Welch ( – 7 pts

2. GBR Jono Shelley/Benji Shelley – 27 pts

3. USA John Porter/Sam Kerner – 32 pts

4. GBR Victor Bloede/Brian Shores – 33 pts

5. USA Michelle Warner/Austin Powers/Monica Morgan – 34 pts

