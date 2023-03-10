Star Bacardi Cup – Ireland’s O’Leary and Milne lead into final day

Ireland’s Peter O’Leary and Stephen Milne have taken a two point lead with one race to go in the 2023 Star Bacardi Cup.
O’Leary and Milne (1, 4) now with 12 pts overtake Poland’s Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada (2, 21) who slipped back despite being able to discard their 21 in race 5.
They now have 14 pts and are under pressure from Norway’s Eivind Melleby and Mark Strube (16,1) who won race 5 and after discarding a 16 from race 4 have 15 pts.
Now clear fourth are Swiss Piet Eckert and Frederico Melo (8, 5) on 20 pts.
Final race, race 6 is Saturday.
Star Bacardi Cup – Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (73 entries)
1st IRL 8118 Peter O’Leary / Stephen Milne 17 2 5 1 4 – – 12 pts
2nd POL 8548 Mateusz Kusznierewicz / Bruno Prada 7 3 2 2 21 – – 14 pts
3rd NOR 2017 Eivind Melleby / Mark Strube 2 8 4 16 1 – – 15 pts
4th SUI 8575 Piet Eckert / Frederico Melo 15 4 3 8 5 – – 20 pts
5th USA 8580 Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise 3 1 74/BFD 7 11 – – 22 pts
6th AUT 8529 Hans Spitzauer / Christian Nehammer 10 7 1 6 26 – – 24 pts
7th USA 1988 Paul Cayard / Frithjof Kleen 12 6 6 3 13 – – 27 pts
8th ARG 1945 Leandro Altolaguirre / Lucas Altolaguirre 8 5 9 14 7 – – 29 pts
9th USA 8448 John MacCausland / Samuel Goncalves 19 10 8 15 2 – – 35 pts
10th USA 8464 Jack Jennings / Pedro Trouche 13 9 12 36 9 – – 43 pts