Star Bacardi Cup – Ireland’s O’Leary and Milne lead into final day

Ireland’s Peter O’Leary and Stephen Milne have taken a two point lead with one race to go in the 2023 Star Bacardi Cup.

O’Leary and Milne (1, 4) now with 12 pts overtake Poland’s Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada (2, 21) who slipped back despite being able to discard their 21 in race 5.

They now have 14 pts and are under pressure from Norway’s Eivind Melleby and Mark Strube (16,1) who won race 5 and after discarding a 16 from race 4 have 15 pts.

Now clear fourth are Swiss Piet Eckert and Frederico Melo (8, 5) on 20 pts.

Final race, race 6 is Saturday.

Star Bacardi Cup – Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (73 entries)

1st IRL 8118 Peter O’Leary / Stephen Milne 17 2 5 1 4 – – 12 pts

2nd POL 8548 Mateusz Kusznierewicz / Bruno Prada 7 3 2 2 21 – – 14 pts

3rd NOR 2017 Eivind Melleby / Mark Strube 2 8 4 16 1 – – 15 pts

4th SUI 8575 Piet Eckert / Frederico Melo 15 4 3 8 5 – – 20 pts

5th USA 8580 Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise 3 1 74/BFD 7 11 – – 22 pts

6th AUT 8529 Hans Spitzauer / Christian Nehammer 10 7 1 6 26 – – 24 pts

7th USA 1988 Paul Cayard / Frithjof Kleen 12 6 6 3 13 – – 27 pts

8th ARG 1945 Leandro Altolaguirre / Lucas Altolaguirre 8 5 9 14 7 – – 29 pts

9th USA 8448 John MacCausland / Samuel Goncalves 19 10 8 15 2 – – 35 pts

10th USA 8464 Jack Jennings / Pedro Trouche 13 9 12 36 9 – – 43 pts

Full results available here . . .