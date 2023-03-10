Bacardi Cup – Invitational Fleets join Star class on day 4

Poland’s Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada – defending champions – take a two point lead in the Star Bacardi Cup.

Kusznierewicz and Prada finished third behind Ireland’s Peter O’Leary and Stephen Milne, with victory in the re-run race 2 going to Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise of the USA.

Overall after three races Kusznierewicz and Prada have 12 pts, with second Eivind Melleby and Mark Strube of Norway on 14pts and third Austria’s Hans Spitzauer and Christian Nehammer with 18 pts.

Fourth are Swiss Piet Eckert and Frederico Melo tied on 22 pts with Leandro Altolaguirre and Lucas Altolaguirre of Argentina.



In the Bacardi Cup Invitational VX One fleet, Christopher Alexander, Grace Howie and Ricky Welch of the USA have a cleansheet after winning the first four races on day 1 of the Invitational fleet racing.

Britain’s Jono and Benji Shelley (7 2 4 9 ) managed to take second overall with 22 pts, one point ahead of Michelle Warner, Austin Powers and Monica Morgan (13 5 3 2) with 23 pts.

In the Bacardi Cup Invitational J70 fleet, John Heaton / Will Felder / Zeke Horowitz and Zachary Mason (1,2,2) lead after three races on 5 pts, with second Bruce Golison / Morgan Reeser / Chris Stocke and Jeff Reynolds (4,1,8) on 13 pts.

A difficult day for the defending champions, Britain’s Paul Ward’s ‘Eat Sleep J Repeat’, who started with a second place in race 1, then a a UFD penalty in race 2, before taking a third in race 3.

They sit in 10th place with 40 pts.

In the Bacardi Cup Invitational Melges 24 fleet, Melges 24 World Champions Peter Duncan’s ‘Raza Mixta’ (1 3 3) take a three point lead with 7 pts.

In second are Britain’s Drew Freides / Nic Asher / Charlie Smythe / Alec Anderson and Mark Ivey (2 4 4) with 10 pts.

And third are the USA Bruce Ayres / Thomas Dietrich / Edward Hackney / Chelsea Simms and Jeremy Wilmot (7 1 7) with 15 pts.

Star Bacardi Cup – Leaders after 3 races (73 entries)

1st POL 8548 Mateusz Kusznierewicz / Bruno Prada 7 3 2 – – 12 pts

2nd NOR 2017 Eivind Melleby / Mark Strube 2 8 4 – – 14 pts

3rd Aut 8529 Hans Spitzauer / Christian Nehammer 10 7 1 – – 18 pts

4th SUI 8575 Piet Eckert / Frederico Melo 15 4 3 – – 22 pts

5th ARG 1945 Leandro Altolaguirre / Lucas Altolaguirre 8 5 9 – – 22 pts

6th IRL 8118 Peter O’Leary / Stephen Milne 17 2 5 – – 24 pts

7th USA 1988 Paul Cayard / Frithjof Kleen 12 6 6 – – 24 pts

8th USA 8537 George Szabo / Guy Avellon 9 11 13 – – 33 pts

9th USA 8464 Jack Jennings / Pedro Trouche 13 9 12 – – 34 pts

10th USA 8448 John MacCausland / Samuel Goncalves 19 10 8 – – 37 pts

Bacardi Cup Invitational – J70 – Leaders after 3 races (34 entries)

1st USA 169 John Heaton 1 2 2 – – 5 pts

2nd USA 26 Bruce Golison 4 1 8 – – 13 pts

3rd USA 353 Robert Hughes 6 7 1 – – 14 pts

4th USA 1562 Richard Witzel 3 6 6 – – 15 pts

5th USA 1513 David Jannetti 14 3 5 – – 22 pts

6th USA 96 Brian Keane 5 5 12 – – 22 pts

7th USA 684 Al Minella 11 11 11 – – 33 pts

8th USA 84 Daniel Goldberg 17 14 4 – – 35 pts

9th CHI 1038 Vernon Robert 8 19 10 – – 37 pts

10th GBR 1127 Paul Ward 2 35/UFD 3 – – 40 pts

Bacardi Cup Invitational – VX One – Leaders after 4 races (24 entries)

1st USA 276 Christopher Alexander / Grace Howie / Ricky Welch 1 1 1 1 – – 4 pts

2nd GBR 180 Jono Shelley / Benji Shelley 7 2 4 9 – – 22 pts

3rd USA 296 Michelle Warner / Austin Powers / Monica Morgan 13 5 3 2 – – 23 pts

4th USA 343 John Porter / Sam Kerner 11 4 12 3 – – 30 pts

5th USA 313 Kaitlyn Liebel / Mark Liebel / Jordan Wiggins 14 3 2 13 – – 32 pts

6th USA 216 Jake Thomas / Ryan Kyle 2 15 11 10 – – 38 pts

7th ISV 286 Tim Pitts / Matt Haddon 18 9 7 5 – – 39 pts

8th CAN 123 Tej Trevor Parekh / Marc Farmer 8 10 10 12 – – 40 pts

9th USA 328 Richard Morris / Scott Ewing 17 7 6 11 – – 41 pts

10th USA 167 Hayden Bennett / Ansel Koehn 16 14 8 4 – – 42 pts

Bacardi Cup Invitational – Melges 24 – Leaders after 3 races (25 entries)

1st USA 829 Peter Duncan 1 3 3 – – 7 pts

2nd USA 865 Drew Freides 2 4 4 – – 10 pts

3rd USA 851 Bruce Ayres 7 1 7 – – 15 pts

4th GER 673 Peter Karrié 9 6 2 – – 17 pts

5th USA 849 Brian Porter 4 2 13 – – 19 pts

6th CAN 853 Richard Reid 3 5 12 – – 20 pts

7th USA 866 Harry Melges IV 8 15 5 – – 28 pts

8th USA 864 Laura Grondin 11 10 9 – – 30 pts

9th ITA 860 Alessandro Rombelli 26/UFD 7 1 – – 34 pts

10th USA 811 Peter McClennen 5 11 18 – – 34 pts

