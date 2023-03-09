RS800 Rooster National Tour – Round 1 to Morris and Fillmore

Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore dominated the first round of the RS800 Rooster National Tour, hosted at the Rutland Skiff Open.

The European and National Champions showed their skills were undimmed to won five of the six races, only missing the second race to Fiona Hampshire and Hugh Shone.

Hampshire and Shone steadily tracked Morris and Fillmore to take second overall, with Paul Jenkins and Daniel Goodman taking third on count-back after finishing tied on 19 pts with Ben Palmer and David Kohler.

Next up is the France Skiff Open at Easter, training/racing at Hayling 15-16 April, Rooster National Tour Round 2 at Stokes Bay 29-30 April and the Europeans in Garda.

RS800 Rooster National Tour – Round 1:

1st Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore, Hayling Island SC – – 1 2 1 1 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd Fiona Hampshire and Hugh Shone, Swanage SC – – 2 1 2 2 3 10 – – 10 pts

3rd Paul Jenkins and Daniel Goodman, Eastbourne – – 10 5 4 4 2 4 – – 19 pts

4th Ben Palmer and David Kohler, Hayling Island SC – – 10 6 3 3 4 3 – – 19 pts

5th Bryan Ormond and Anna Prescott, Queen Mary SC – – 4 4 6 5 5 2 – – 20 pts

6th Ralph Singleton and Ian Mairs, Restronguet SC – – 3 3 5 6 6 5 – – 22 pts

7th Toby Freeland and Clement Allan, Queen Mary SC – – 5 8 8 10 7 7 – – 35 pts

8th Stephen Brown and Philip Bairstow, Derwent – – 10 7 7 7 8 6 – – 35 pts