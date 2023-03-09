18 Footers JJ Giltinan – Defending champions stretch lead

The Andoo team of John Winning Jr, Seve Jarvin and Sam Newton won Race 7 to take a five point lead of the Winning Group JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship on Sydney Harbour.

The Defending champions held off a final challenge over the last downwind leg of the course to win an exciting, incident packed Race 7.

Smeg of Harry Price, Josh McKnight and Harry Hall finished second by just 7s, with Finport Finance of Keagan York, Angus Williams and Phil Marshall in third to confirm the top three podium places.

Still all to play for with Noakesailing/ Big Pete, Yandoo and Rag & Famish Hotel all tied on 27 points behind the leading three.

There are now two more races at the weekend to complete the championship on Sunday.

Germany’s Black Knight team of Heinrich Bayern, Thomas Martin and Andy Martin lead the handicap overall points from Yandoo (John Winning Snr) and Birkenhead Point Marina (Kirk Mitchell).

18 Footers JJ Giltinan Championship – Leaders after 7 races, 1 discard (24 entries)

1st Andoo John Winning Jnr 6 1 6 3 5 1 1 – – 17 pts

2nd Smeg Michael Coxon 2 5 1 6 3 5 7 – – 22 pts

3rd Finport Finance Keagan York 1 2 4 11 10 3 3 – – 23 pts

4th Noakesailing/ Big Pete Sean Langman 7 4 2 1 2 13 11 – – 27 pts

5th Yandoo John Winning Snr 5 7 8 5 1 4 5 – – 27 pts

6th Rag & Famish Hotel Harry Price 8 8 7 4 4 2 2 – – 27 pts

7th Shaw & Partners Financial Services Dave OConnor 3 10 3 2 7 22 8 – – 33 pts

8th Lazarus Capital Partners Marcus Ashley Jones 4 3 10 12 6 9 4 – – 36 pts

9th Balmain Slake Henry Larkings 10 9 14 8 13 7 6 – – 53 pts

10th Noakes Youth Tom Cunich 22 13 5 9 11 8 9 – – 55 pts

11th Black Knight Heinrich Van Bayern 16 6 11 10 14 6 10 – – 57 pts

Full results available here . . .