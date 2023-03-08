Bacardi Cup – Melleby and Strube lead after 3 races in Miami

Two back-to-back races at the 96th Bacardi Cup see Eivind Melleby and Mark Strube take a one point lead.

Melleby and Strube of Norway posted a 5 and 4 to slip into the lead, with Poland’s Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada posting a 3 and 2 to take second overall.

Moving rapidly into third are the Swiss Piet Eckert and Frederico Melo with a 2 and 3 ahead of Day 1 leaders Jørgen Schönherr and Markus Koy, who could only manage two tenth place finishes, but still enough to keep them in fourth place.

With only the top two maintaining single figure scorelines after three races there was a lot of place changing and many will be hoping that a discard comes into play.

This classic series comprises of just six races, finishing on Saturday. If all six are sailed there will be a one race discard.

Race 2 winners were Jack Jennings and Pedro Trouche (1, 12) moving into fifth and top USA pair.

While Austria’s Hans Spitzauer and Christian Nehammer won Race 3, but failed to finish the earlier race and so drop to 26th overall.

Ireland’s Peter O’Leary and Stephen Milne made places with an 8 and 5 and are ninth overall.

Ed Wright crewing for Scott Mason USA could only manage a 24 and 16 and drop to 14th.

Star Bacardi Cup – Leaders after 3 races (73 entries)

1st NOR 2017 Eivind Melleby / Mark Strube 2 5 4 – – 11 pts

2nd POL 8548 Mateusz Kusznierewicz / Bruno Prada 7 3 2 – – 12 pts

3rd SUI 8575 Piet Eckert / Frederico Melo 15 2 3 – – 20 pts

4th DEN 8532 Jørgen Schönherr / Markus Koy 1 10 10 – – 21 pts

5th USA 8464 Jack Jennings / Pedro Trouche 13 1 12 – – 26 pts

6th CRO 8531 Marin Misura / Tonko Barac 5 11 11 – – 27 pts

7th USA 1988 Paul Cayard / Frithjof Kleen 12 9 6 – – 27 pts

8th USA 8537 George Szabo / Guy Avellon 9 6 13 – – 28 pts

9th IRL 8118 Peter O’Leary / Stephen Milne 17 8 5 – – 30 pts

10th USA 8538 Will Stout / Erik Anderson 4 12 20 – – 36 pts

11th ARG 1945 Leandro and Lucas Altolaguirre 8 19 9 – – 36 pts

12th USA 8573 Peter Vessella / Phil Trinter 6 18 22 – – 46 pts

13th USA 8448 John MacCausland / Samuel Goncalves 19 21 8 – – 48 pts

14th USA 8520 Scott Mason / Edward Wright 11 24 16 – – 51 pts

15th SWE 8535 Tom Lofstedt / Johan Tillander 21 7 30 – – 58 pts

16th BEL 8379 Manu Hens / Joost Houweling 16 27 17 – – 60 pts

17th USA 8504 Scott Barnard / Brian O’Mahony 24 17 19 – – 60 pts

18th ARG 1986 Fabian Mac Gowan / Mauricio Bueno 18 39 7 – – 64 pts

19th BRA 8547 Admar Gonzaga Neto / Ronald Seifert 26 29 15 – – 70 pts

20th ARG 8156 Hector Longarela / Hugo l Longarela 14 37 24 – – 75 pts

Full results available here . . .