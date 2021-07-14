OK Dinghy fleet on Garda – Day 2

It was an early start for OK Dinghy fleet on Lake Garda with three more races sailed from 08:00 in a northerly breeze that kept everyone on their toes with some big shifts.

Valérian Lebrun, from France won two races to consolidate his lead, while Germany’s Soenke Behrens (2,1,13) won the second race to move up to third. An ordinary day (12,6,4) from Denmark’s Bo Petersen, dropped him to third.

The fleet returns to the water on Wednesday at 13:00. The regatta continues until Thursday.

OK Dinghy Garda open – Day 2 after 6 races (34 entries)

1st FRA 11 Valerian Lebrun 7 pts

2nd GER 77 Soenke Behrens 13 pts

3rd DEN 21 Bo Petersen 16 pts

4th NZL 599 Greg Wilcox 20 pts

5th DEN 1565 Mogens Johansen 33 pts

6th GER 7 Andreas Pich 37 pts

7th GER 852 Michael Nissen 45 pts

8th FRA 1859 Yann Vilein 45 pts

9th GER 75 Dirk Dame 47 pts

10th GER 5 Ralf Tietje 49 pts

Full results available here . . . (pdf)