Formula Kite U19 and A’s Youth Foil Individual Worlds – Day 1

Day one of the 2021 Formula Kite U19 and A’s Youth Foil Individual World Championships was anything but easy at Hang Loose Beach.

The 65 young kiters had to face strong winds over 25 knots and big waves, but all of them went on the water for four tough races and a real baptism of fire for the five-day World Championship ending on Sunday.

The first ones to hit the water were the Formula Kite boys where Maximilian Maeder (SGP) is leading the overall ranking winning all four races.

Second is Riccardo Pianosi (ITA), while Jakub Jurkowski (POL) and Jis Van Hees (NED) are tied for third just three points off the leading pair.



In the girls category, Julia Damasiewicz (POL) also won four out of four races, with fellow country woman Magdalena Woyciechowska second with three seconds and a fourth. Zoe Boutang (FRA) is in third.

In the A’s Youth Foil class of 17 years old and under, Jan Koszowski (POL) leads by two points from Mikhail Novikov (RYF).

Formula Kite Male Results after 4 races

1. SGP 80 Maximilian Maeder 3 pts

2. ITA 38 Riccardo Pianosi 6 pts

3. POL 37 Jakub Jurkowski 9 pts

4. NED 11 Jis van Hees 9 pts

5. NED 58 Sam Aben 16 pts

Formula Kite Female Results after 4 races

1. POL 18 Julia Damasiewicz 3 pts

2. POL 7 Magdalena Woyciechowska 6 pts

3. FRA 22 Zoe Boutang 12 pts 4 POL

4. Nina Arcisz 13 pts

5. FRA 25 Heloise Pegourie 14 pts

A’s Youth Foil Results after 4 races

1. POL 50 Jan Koszowski 3 pts

2. RYF 17 Mikhail Novikov 5 pts

3. ITA 75 Angelo Soli 9 pts

4. ITA 8 Daniele Pischedda 14 pts

5. NED 48 Duuk van Hees 14 pts

