KiteFoil World Series Gizzeria – Bronze for Aldridge

Denis Taradin (RYF) and Daniela Moroz (USA) were the winners of the KiteFoil World Series Gizzeria, the first of five events of the 2021 season.

Britain’s Ellie Aldridge finished with Bronze in the women’s event, which was won by Daniela Moroz in 31st overall. Silver went to Poema Newland of France.

Overall Russia’s Denis Taradin finished with 24 points, just one point ahead of Axel Mazella of France. Toni Vodisek of Slovenia was third.

Britain’s Connor Bainbridge finished seventh overall, and Guy Bridges in 13th.

Final Overall leaders after 17 races:

1st RYF 117 Denis Taradin 24 pts

2nd FRA 69 Axel Mazella 25 pts

3rd SLO 120 Toni Vodisek 53 pts

4th FRA 64 Theo De Ramencourt 53 pts

5th FRA 112 Maxime Nocher 63pts

Top 3 Women

1st USA 113 Daniela Moroz

2nd FRA 118 Poema Newland

3rd GBR 76 Ellie Aldridge

Top 3 Grand Master

1st DEN James Johnsen

2nd DEN Thomas Beckett

3rd GRE Dimitri Maramenidis

Top 3 Master

1st TUR Ejder Ginyol

2nd ITA Valerio Venturi

3rd DEN James Johnsen

Top 3 Youth (U19)

1st ITA Riccardo Pianosi

2nd SGP Maximilian Maeder

3rd RYF Mikhail Novikov

Full results available here . . .