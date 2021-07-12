KiteFoil World Series Gizzeria – Bronze for Aldridge

Denis Taradin (RYF) and Daniela Moroz (USA) were the winners of the KiteFoil World Series Gizzeria, the first of five events of the 2021 season.
Britain’s Ellie Aldridge finished with Bronze in the women’s event, which was won by Daniela Moroz in 31st overall. Silver went to Poema Newland of France.
Overall Russia’s Denis Taradin finished with 24 points, just one point ahead of Axel Mazella of France. Toni Vodisek of Slovenia was third.
Britain’s Connor Bainbridge finished seventh overall, and Guy Bridges in 13th.
Final Overall leaders after 17 races:
1st RYF 117 Denis Taradin 24 pts
2nd FRA 69 Axel Mazella 25 pts
3rd SLO 120 Toni Vodisek 53 pts
4th FRA 64 Theo De Ramencourt 53 pts
5th FRA 112 Maxime Nocher 63pts
Top 3 Women
1st USA 113 Daniela Moroz
2nd FRA 118 Poema Newland
3rd GBR 76 Ellie Aldridge
Top 3 Grand Master
1st DEN James Johnsen
2nd DEN Thomas Beckett
3rd GRE Dimitri Maramenidis
Top 3 Master
1st TUR Ejder Ginyol
2nd ITA Valerio Venturi
3rd DEN James Johnsen
Top 3 Youth (U19)
1st ITA Riccardo Pianosi
2nd SGP Maximilian Maeder
3rd RYF Mikhail Novikov