U23 Finn World Championship – Nemeth takes 3 race wins on opening day

Domonkos Németh, from Hungary, leads the the U23 Finn World Championship after taking three race wins on a day that was all about speed and hiking.
In fact the top three are all Hungarian sailors with Levente Rácz in second and Bence Rácz third.
The day was sailed in two halves with two nice races in a steady 10-12 knots, dropping down to 6-7 at times, before a thunderstorm caused the third race to be postponed for several hours.
In the first race, second place went to Rácz with Panagiotis Iordanou, from Cyprus, picking up third.
In the second Németh won ahead of Bence Rácz and Ábel Szûcs, and in the delayed final race of the day, Németh showed his experience with a massive win from Mikhail Yatsun of Russia and Iordanou.
The Finn U23 World Championship in Tihany on Lake Balaton, Hungary, continues until Thursday 15 July.
U23 Finn World Championship – Jorg Bruder Finn Silver Cup after 3 races
1st HUN 80 Domonkos Németh 1 1 1 – – 3 pts
2nd HUN 9 Levente Rácz 2 4 4 – – 10 pts
3rd HUN 18 Bence Rácz 4 2 6 – – 12 pts
4th HUN 42 Ábel Szûcs 8 3 9 – – 20 pts
5th NED 977 Sjoerd Hofland 5 13 7 – – 25 pts
6th HUN 58 Dénes Ujváry 11 7 8 – – 26 pts
7th CYP 1 Panagiotis Iordanou 3 UFD 3 – – 27 pts
8th RYF 14 Mikhail Yatsun UFD 5 2 – – 28 pts
9th ESP 888 Andres Ivan Lloret Pérez 7 UFD 5 – – 33 pts
10th HUN 88 Zsombor Majthényi 6 6 DNC – – 33 pts
11th HUN 4 Zoltán Veisse 9 8 DNC – – 38 pts
12th HUN 5 Bonifác Sebestyén 12 9 DNF – – 42 pts
13th HUN 11 Attila Svastits 14 UFD 10 – – 45 pts
14th FRA 36 Baptiste Descriaud 13 11 DNC – – 45 pts
15th HUN 8 Bálint Bagonyi 15 10 DNC – – 46 pts
16th HUN 41 Bálint Barsi 16 12 DNC – – 49 pts
17th FRA 29 Kevin Maurin 10 DSQ DNC – – 52 pts
18th HUN 65 Zoltán Nándorfi 17 14 DNC – – 52 pts
19th HUN 181 Csaba Levente Gaál 19 15 DNC – – 55 pts
20th HUN 777 Noémi Rátosi 18 16 DNC – – 55 pts