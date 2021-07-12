U23 Finn World Championship – Nemeth takes 3 race wins on opening day

Domonkos Németh, from Hungary, leads the the U23 Finn World Championship after taking three race wins on a day that was all about speed and hiking.

In fact the top three are all Hungarian sailors with Levente Rácz in second and Bence Rácz third.

The day was sailed in two halves with two nice races in a steady 10-12 knots, dropping down to 6-7 at times, before a thunderstorm caused the third race to be postponed for several hours.

In the first race, second place went to Rácz with Panagiotis Iordanou, from Cyprus, picking up third.

In the second Németh won ahead of Bence Rácz and Ábel Szûcs, and in the delayed final race of the day, Németh showed his experience with a massive win from Mikhail Yatsun of Russia and Iordanou.

The Finn U23 World Championship in Tihany on Lake Balaton, Hungary, continues until Thursday 15 July.

U23 Finn World Championship – Jorg Bruder Finn Silver Cup after 3 races

1st HUN 80 Domonkos Németh 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd HUN 9 Levente Rácz 2 4 4 – – 10 pts

3rd HUN 18 Bence Rácz 4 2 6 – – 12 pts

4th HUN 42 Ábel Szûcs 8 3 9 – – 20 pts

5th NED 977 Sjoerd Hofland 5 13 7 – – 25 pts

6th HUN 58 Dénes Ujváry 11 7 8 – – 26 pts

7th CYP 1 Panagiotis Iordanou 3 UFD 3 – – 27 pts

8th RYF 14 Mikhail Yatsun UFD 5 2 – – 28 pts

9th ESP 888 Andres Ivan Lloret Pérez 7 UFD 5 – – 33 pts

10th HUN 88 Zsombor Majthényi 6 6 DNC – – 33 pts

11th HUN 4 Zoltán Veisse 9 8 DNC – – 38 pts

12th HUN 5 Bonifác Sebestyén 12 9 DNF – – 42 pts

13th HUN 11 Attila Svastits 14 UFD 10 – – 45 pts

14th FRA 36 Baptiste Descriaud 13 11 DNC – – 45 pts

15th HUN 8 Bálint Bagonyi 15 10 DNC – – 46 pts

16th HUN 41 Bálint Barsi 16 12 DNC – – 49 pts

17th FRA 29 Kevin Maurin 10 DSQ DNC – – 52 pts

18th HUN 65 Zoltán Nándorfi 17 14 DNC – – 52 pts

19th HUN 181 Csaba Levente Gaál 19 15 DNC – – 55 pts

20th HUN 777 Noémi Rátosi 18 16 DNC – – 55 pts