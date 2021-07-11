RS Elite Southern Championship – Title to Hewitson, Smith and Hewitson

Tom Hewitson sailing with Colin Smith and Jo Hewitson won the 2021 RS Elite Southern Championship with a dramatic final race finish.

Hewitson, sailing Shaken Not Stirred, finished the five race series at Hayling Island SC with seven points and a two point advantage over Russell Peters’ Riff Raff, with James Yearsley’s Urafiki in third place with 15 points.

The first day had finished after two races with Ossie Stewart (1, 4) tied for the overall lead with Russell Peters (2, 2) on four points, and Hewison (3, 6) third with nine points.

On day 2, Hewitson took the first two races, while Stewart (3, 14) slipped back and Peters (3, 2) moved into the overall lead, two points ahead of Hewitson going into the fifth and final race.

It was now a Peters versus Hewitson title battle with the discard critical . . . Peters had a potential three point discard, and Hewitson a six pointer.

The final race went to John Costard, his second event win, while Hewitson took second and Peters’ third.

With the discards in play, Hewitson was able to drop the six place finish and move into the overall lead and the championship title.

The race win for Yearsley allowed him to discard a tenth place and move into third place, three points ahead of Stewart in fourth, with Andrew Partington in fifth overall.

Next event for the RS Elite class are the National Championships Thursday 22 to Sunday 25 July 2021.

RS Elite Southern Championship – Final after 5 races, 1 discard

1st 7 Tom Hewitson with Colin Smith / Jo Hewitson – Hayling Island SC – – 7 pts

2nd 20 Russell Peters with Zeb Elliott – Royal Yacht Squadron – – 9 pts

3rd 92 James Yearsley with John Costard / Anna Wells – Hayling Island SC – – 15 pts

4th 67 Ossie Stewart with Tom Stewart / Alice Masterman – Hayling Island SC – – 18 pts

5th 66 Andrew Partington with Karen Partington / Gareth Edwards – Hayling Island SC – – 20 pts

6th 110 Paul Fisk with Richard Tucker / Caroline Fisk – Emsworth SC – – 22 pts

7th 25 Andrew Archibald with Pippa & William Archibald – Hayling Island SC – – 28 pts

8th 65 Toby Strauss with Rob Cruickshank / Aidan Mitchell – Hayling Island SC – – 30 pts

9th 101 Miles Odell with Andrew Streeter / Tim Polglase – Hayling Island SC – – 32 pts

10th 11 Paul Lewis with Martin Frary / Rosie Lewis – Hayling Island SC – – 33 pts

11th 107 Neil Fulcher with Bill Masterman / John Ironmonger – Royal Burnham YC – – 40 pts

12th 44 Elliot Caldwell with Steve Fisher / Mark Bowers – Hayling Island SC – – 40 pts

13th 46 Peter Copsey with A N Others – Hayling Island SC – – 45 pts

14th 55 Mark Holliday with Jack Holliday / Jerry White – Hayling Island SC – – 46 pts

15th 6 Adrian Ward with Steve / Sarah Ward – Hayling Island SC – – 50 pts

16th 29 Jamie Muir with Gromit / Toby Jones – Hayling Island SC – – 55 pts

17th 89 Steven Hammond with Mark Rothwell / Peter Simmonds – Hayling Island SC – – 56 pts

Full results available here . . .